Sacha Baron Cohen and Amazon Prime have unveiled the first trailer and poster for Borat 2. Instead of the ridiculously long title that leaked last week, Cohen has gone with Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm as the main title. It's new subtitle is still ridiculously long. The full official title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. It's been too long since we've seen the inquisitive Borat Sagdiyev in brand-new original sketches, and it's something that many thought would never happen again. Cohen claimed he retired the character, along with Ali G and Bruno, because they got too popular over a decade ago.

Sacha Baron Cohen worked in secret to get Borat 2 made. And it is now confirmed to hit Amazon Prime on October 23. He reportedly threw a crew together right when the public health crisis restrictions started to ease up across the United States, which was at the beginning of summer. The comedian was able to keep it a secret for most of the summer until he was spotted in character as Borat driving a pickup truck in Long Beach, California with a film crew towing him. Thoughts immediately went towards another season of Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen had been spotted at the March for Our Rights protest at the end of June, though he was not in character as Borat. According to Yelm City Councilman James Connor Blair, the comedian was "Disguised as a PAC out of Southern California, paid for the stage setup and musical entertainment. Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting sh*t." It is not clear if this footage will make it into Borat 2, but it sure sounds like it would fit perfectly into it. We saw in the Borat 2 teaser trailer that the election will be a key part of this madness.

It has been reported that Borat 2 takes place in the United States and internationally, though it's unclear where else Sacha Baron Cohen went for this journey. Insiders say that he had to wear a bulletproof vest during two specific days of the production, due to how dangerous they were. Putting himself in danger isn't something that Cohen seems too worried about, even as the public health crisis rages on across North America and other parts of the world. As for the October 23rd release date, it has also been reported that Cohen wanted to have the movie ready before election day.

Borat hit theaters in 2006 and was a box office success. Rupert Murdoch announced back in 2007 that Sacha Baron Cohen was preparing to make Borat 2 for Fox, but the comedian later shot down the rumor. He brought all of his characters back for the FXX series Ali G: Rezurection, but he only appeared in new scenes as Ali G as a way to introduce the footage. In December 2015, Cohen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Borat to premiere the new trailer for his movie Grimsby. It's been a long time since we've seen some new Borat adventures, and from the looks of things, not a whole lot has changed since we last saw him. You can check out the trailer for Borat 2 above thanks to Amazon Prime.