Sacha Baron Cohen is up to something. The comedian has clearly been compiling footage this summer for what many believe to be Who Is America? season 2. First Cohen was spotted in Washington D.C. back in June at a rally and later he interviewed Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani. Now, he has been spotted as his most-popular character, Borat. Cohen was seen driving a yellow pickup truck throughout Long Beach, California, which is just south of Los Angeles, in video that first appeared on Twitter.

Just saw a live shooting of Borat driving some yellow hooptie truck in my hood!!! 😂🙌🏾.... pic.twitter.com/NSDmrKgPPe — Switzon S. Wigfall, III (SSWIII) (@switzonthegreat) August 17, 2020

Borat's little yellow pickup truck is being towed by a camera crew while Sacha Baron Cohen appears to be struggling to take off the character's suit. It's unclear what is going on in the footage that was posted on social media, but it does indeed appear to be Cohen. Neither the comedian nor his representatives have commented on the video. Cohen has largely kept Borat out of the limelight after the success of the Borat movie, but he has brought the character out to promote different projects over the years for interviews.

While Borat 2 would be welcomed by fans, this is the first sighting of the character, who is probably too well-known to do a feature-length again, even though it's been 14 years since the first installment hit theaters. Looking at Sacha Baron Cohen's activity over the past few months seems to point more towards a second season of Who Is America. The footage from the Washington rally back in June finds the comedian as an unknown country singer with some pretty racist lyrics, which some of the crowd embraced, while others spoke out against it.

As for sitting down for an interview with Rudy Giuliani, it appears that Sacha Baron Cohen may have brought back his flamboyant Bruno character, though that has not been proven. Giuliani described Cohen's attire as "a pink transgender outfit" for the meeting. He added, "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive." The only thing that doesn't sound like Bruno here is the beard aspect, since the character does not typically have a beard.

When asked about a possible second season of Who Is America? back in 2018, Sacha Baron Cohen said it was not going to happen. "It's like The Ali G Show in England. I did one season. And the idea is not to make it a Seinfeld or a Saturday Night Live." Either the comedian changed his mind over the course of the last two years, or he is putting together a mystery project. Either way, it looks like Cohen has brought back Borat for some onscreen antics. While we wait to see what the mystery project is, you can check out the footage of Borat driving around Long Beach above, thanks to the @witzonthegreat Twitter account.