Sacha Baron Cohen has shared some new and frightening behind-the-scenes footage from an escape in Borat 2. Fans of the comedian knew that he attended the Washington March for Our Rights rally over the summer because it became huge news. At the time, it was unclear what Cohen was up to, since he was not dressed as Borat in the footage. Cohen appeared at the rally as Country Steve, a Western musician character who sang a song called "Wuhan Flu" to the enthusiastic audience.

This was not the easiest movie to make. #BoratSubsequentMoviefilmpic.twitter.com/oagfJoGjNt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 27, 2020

In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Sacha Baron Cohen stated that the March for Our Rights scene from Borat 2 was pretty hard to pull off. Singing a song about injecting liberals with the "Wuhan Flu" was going over well with his gun-toting audience at first, but things went south when the Black Lives Matter movement showed up to protest the rally. According to Cohen, he was immediately recognized by the newcomers to the rally, which forced him to flee. "The organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry," Baron Cohen said. "They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security. So it took them a while to actually storm the stage."

Sacha Baron Cohen then shared footage of his escape, and it is intense, to put it lightly. We can see Borat dressed as Country Steve running from the stage when people start to approach the barricade. He is then rushed to a waiting vehicle, though it does not immediately leave. Cohen can be seen staying low, but the rally organizers and attendees know he's in there. Someone tries to open the van door, which Cohen has to hold shut while yelling, "Drive, go, go, go!"

Sacha Baron Cohen has stated previously that he was fortunate to make it out of the gun rights rally in "one piece." The comedian also told Stephen Colbert that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was the first of his projects that found him having to wear a bulletproof vest. "One of the guys that stormed the stage went for his pistol - luckily enough there was a very brave guard who leaned in and said, 'It's not worth it, buddy,'" recalled Cohen.

Borat 2 has caused quite a stir since it was released on Amazon Prime last week. Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has dominated most of the publicity for the sequel, which has worked out really well for Sacha Baron Cohen. President Donald Trump has even given it some free publicity. Since then, the movie has been getting mostly favorable reviews from critics and fans, many of which who didn't even know that it was coming. You can check out the escape video above, thanks to Sacha Baron Cohen's Twitter account.