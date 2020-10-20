The role of Borat requires some serious commitment from actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, and it sounds like his dedication was truly put to the test while filming Borat 2, which officially carries the hilariously ridiculous title Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. In order to better humanise a couple of conspiracy theorists who feature in the movie, Cohen decided to move in with them for five days, staying in character for the duration.

Sacha Baron Cohen ultimately decided to move in with the conspiracy theorists in order to show "that they're ordinary folks who are good people, who have just been fed this diet of lies. They're completely different to the politicians who are motivated by their own power, who realized that they can create fear by spreading these lies through the most effective propaganda machine in history."

As if staying in character for that long wasn't challenging enough, Borat 2 was partly filmed during the ongoing global circumstances, meaning that Cohen was in lockdown alongside the conspiracy loving couple. "The hardest thing I had to do was, I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house," Cohen said of the experience. "I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can't have a moment out of character." Such commitment would challenge even the most dedicated of method actors and leaves us to wonder how well Cohen handled the undertaking. Did he ever get so lost in the character that he forgot where he ended, and Borat began? We shall never know.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will clearly see Cohen go above and beyond for the documentary, with the actor recently revealing that filming at a gun-rights rally almost cost him his life. "While filming my latest Borat film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State," Cohen said. "When organizers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists. Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free."

While specific details of what will be involved in Borat 2 remain under wraps, it was previously reported that the sequel picks up with the Sacha Baron Cohen character following his new-found celebrity after the success of the first movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan which was released back in 2006. The Borat 2 trailer only hints at the madness we can expect.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too long to enjoy the antics of Borat, with the movie scheduled to be released to Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen as the title character and has been written by Cohen alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. This comes to us courtesy of The New York Times.