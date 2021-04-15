Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for a multipart special and extended cut of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, featuring never before seen footage of the critically acclaimed sequel. As was the case with the first movie, the official title also is a bit unnecessarily long, with the new special called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. The extended cut is coming soon, and you can watch the official trailer below.

Promoting the trailer, a tweet from the official Twitter account for Borat reads: "The great nation of Kazakhstan see Snydercut and present the US and A with longest name for special: Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Coming soon, chenqui!"

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine presents unused footage filmed during the production of Borat 2 that was cut from the final version. This includes never-before-seen footage of Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Borat as well as revealing some of the danger and high wire acts that went into the sequel's creation. Also included is new footage from Borat's lockdown house with Jim and Jerry, the housemates with whom Baron Cohen (as Borat) lived for several days in the peak of the pandemic.

Originally released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm serves as a direct sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The sequel brings back Sacha Baron Cohen as the fictional Kazakh journalist and TV personality Borat Sagdiyev and follows him as he tries to offer his daughter (Maria Bakalova) as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence. Bakalova was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role with Borat 2 also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The movie also generated controversy when it was released due to an appearance from Rudy Giuliani. In a staged interview, Giuliani was led to believe that Bakalova was a journalist, and at one point during the interaction, the lawyer can be seen putting his hands in the front of his pants. In character, Baron Cohen then bursts into the room, much to Giuliani's surprise. Giuliani later condemned Baron Cohen and the movie, claiming he was merely untucking his shirt and accused the filmmakers of attempting to smear him.

"I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Baron Cohen said on Good Morning America at the time. "It is what it is. He did what he did."

"I've always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner," Bakalova added. "I actually never felt that I've been in danger. That's why I'm lucky, because I had them."

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is listed as "coming soon" to Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, you can watch the original cut of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm now on the streaming service. The new trailer comes to us from Amazon Prime Video on YouTube.