The cast of the Borderlands movie continues to grow as Ariana Greenblatt has signed on for a role in the video game adaptation. Greenblatt is set to play Tiny Tina, a teenage explosives expert. The movie is being developed by Lionsgate, with Eli Roth (The House With a Clock In Its Walls, Hostel) directing. It is based on the popular video game series of the same name.

According to multiple reports, Ariana Greenblatt has signed on for the role of Tiny Tina. Greenblatt is an up-and-coming actor. She appeared briefly as young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Some of her other credits include Scoob! providing the voice of young Velma, The One and Only Ivan, Love and Monsters and the TV series Stuck in the Middle. Roth had this to say about the casting news in a statement.

"Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema. She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She's going to blow up onscreen like one of Tina's grenades."

The ensemble for the high-profile Eli Roth adaptation is shaping up to be quite impressive. It also includes Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok, Blue Jasmine) as Lilith, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ride Along) as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, Knives Out) as Dr. Tannis and Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, School of Rock) as Claptrap. Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winner behind HBO's Chernobyl, penned the latest draft of the screenplay. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing, with James Myers and Aaron Edmonds overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Borderlands was created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games, with the first game hitting shelves in 2009. The shooter, generally speaking, centers on a group of vault hunters looking for treasure in a desolate, dystopian wasteland. To date, across its various titles, the franchise has sold more than 70 million copies worldwide. It ranks as one of the best-selling video game series in history. The most recent entry, Borderlands 3, was released in 2019. Aside from being best-selling titles, the games have generally been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the critical community.

Video game movies were a seemingly impossible cookie for Hollywood to crack for decades. A franchise like Resident Evil, which is currently the most successful movie franchise based on a video game, was the exception to the rule. And in that case, most of the entries were not embraced critically. But recent movies such as Detective Pikachu, Rampage and Sonic the Hedgehog have done a lot to change the narrative. Studios are starting to figure out the formula. Plus, we have some high-profile adaptations on the way, such as Sony's Uncharted and the Mortal Kombat reboot. The tide appears to be turning. That is good news for fans of the games. Borderlands does not yet have a release date set. This news was previously reported by Variety.