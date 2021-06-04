Following quickly after star Jamie Lee Curtis revealed a silhouette image of the Borderlands movie's main character Lilith, several similarly themed images have now been unveiled teasing the rest of the core cast. Beginning with Kevin Hart as Roland, each new image is again just a silhouette, though each one does at least tease the same level of accuracy in design as the one of Lilith.

Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth's Borderlands. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B.

She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits - Roland (Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands - but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

Alright #Roland, former soldier of the Crimson Lance. Part bandit, part hunter, and part renegade... But all I’m allowed to show you is the silhouette part. #BorderlandsMovie is going to be WILD and we can’t wait for you to see what we've has been up to! ???? @jamieleecurtispic.twitter.com/uRR9EcCbBS — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

"Alright #Roland, former soldier of the Crimson Lance," the first description begins. "Part bandit, part hunter, and part renegade... But all I'm allowed to show you is the silhouette part. #BorderlandsMovie is going to be WILD and we can't wait for you to see what we've has been up to!"

Here’s a lil shadow shaped like #TinyTina! She’s just your typical interplanetary orphan with a genuine love for blowing things up. Also loves tea parties with stuffed animals! Get ready for BADONKADONK TIME (aka #BorderlandsMovie)! ???? @jamieleecurtispic.twitter.com/3nQtTyJxTN — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Next up is Tina, played by Ariana Greenblatt, who in the video game is a 13-year-old demolitions expert. "Here's a lil shadow shaped like #TinyTina! She's just your typical interplanetary orphan with a genuine love for blowing things up. Also loves tea parties with stuffed animals! Get ready for BADONKADONK TIME (aka #BorderlandsMovie)!"

Not your average Psycho...#Krieg is just trying to get through each day in Pandora, one axe rampage at a time. He’s also besties with #TinyTina. #BORDERLANDSMOVIE!! ???? @jamieleecurtispic.twitter.com/D51VvS5vET — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

"Not your average Psycho...#Krieg is just trying to get through each day in Pandora, one axe rampage at a time. He's also besties with #TinyTina. #BORDERLANDSMOVIE!!" Played by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu, Krieg again sounds very much like his digital counterpart.

CL4P-TP is a general purpose steward bot (think bulletproof Roomba with limitless knowledge but crippling anxiety). If he had any friends, they’d call him #CLAPTRAP! Get ready for #BorderlandsMovie, now in production! ???? @jamieleecurtispic.twitter.com/tlcFm3UYGk — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Finally, we have Jack Black as the small robot known as Claptrap. "CL4P-TP is a general purpose steward bot (think bulletproof Roomba with limitless knowledge but crippling anxiety). If he had any friends, they'd call him #CLAPTRAP! Get ready for #BorderlandsMovie, now in production!"

Exceptional scientist. Brilliant archaeologist. Acute sociophobe. That’s Patricia #Tannis in a nutshell! You’re all in for a treat with #BorderlandsMovie. I guarantee it. ???? @jamieleecurtispic.twitter.com/hn6ONOdyOV — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 3, 2021

Directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay written by Roth and Craig Mazin, Borderlands follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Édgar Ramírez). Lilith soon forms an alliance with an unexpected team - Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands - but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Alongside the core cast, Borderlands will feature several other characters that should be familiar to fans of the game, including Édgar Ramírez as Atlas, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, and Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus.

Based on the action role-playing first-person shooter video game franchise that first began back in 2009, Borderlands has amassed a very impressive cast, with the studio no doubt hoping that the upcoming first movie will spawn a video game-based franchise. With the talent involved, it's hard to imagine that it won't. Borderlands is now in production and is set to be distributed in the United States by Lionsgate.