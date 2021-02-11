Jack Black has officially joined the cast of Eli Roth's long-awaited Borderlands movie. The comedian will be providing the voice of Claptrap, a robot from the iconic video game series. The news comes after it was announced earlier this week that Jamie Lee Curtis has also joined the cast. Curtis is playing Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who may hold the key to finding the mysterious vault. Roth says working with the Halloween actress is a "lifelong dream" come true.

As for Jack Black taking on the role of Claptrap in the Borderlands movie, many fans of the video game franchise will likely find it the perfect casting. The robot character spends much of the video game cracking jokes, while also annoying players at the same time. "I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth. Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen," director Eli Roth said in a statement. The two previously worked on The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Jack Black is joining his Jumanji: The Next Level castmate Kevin Hart, who is playing Roland, in Eli Roth's Borderlands movie. Neither Black, nor Hart have discussed their upcoming reunion just yet, but that will likely come in time. "It's one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we've ever made," said Lionsgate's President Nathan Kahane on the decision to cast Black as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie. "Everyone who's ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We're thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film - he'll bring so much to the movie."

In addition to Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Kevin Hart as Roland, the Borderlands cast also includes Kate Blanchett. The Thor: Ragnarok actress is portraying Lilith in the long-awaited movie, and this is also a reunion for her and director Eli Roth and Black. "I'm so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there's nothing she can't do," said Roth at the time of her casting. It seems that the movie is finally coming together after some years in development hell.

With all of the casting announcements coming in, it appears that the Borderlands movie is preparing to begin filming. A location and date have yet to be revealed, but that news should be announced shortly. For now, fans of the video game franchise have some time to go back and revisit old titles to get hints of where Eli Roth is going to take the story on the big screen. With that being said, there will definitely be some comic relief, thanks to Jack Black's Claptrap. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first outlets to announce Jack Black's casting in Borderlands.