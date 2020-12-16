Kevin Hart is reportedly in talks to star as Roland in the long-awaited Borderlands movie. Video game fans have been waiting a long time to see an adaptation on the big screen, and they might not have to wait too much longer. As of this writing, Cate Blanchett is the only one who has officially signed up for the Borderlands movie. Blanchett will be playing Lilith, who is the game's protagonist. She is described as "a spunky, nerdy warrior and powerful magic-user known as a Siren, whose abilities include the powers of flight and invisibility."

Lionsgate is allegedly in talks with Kevin Hart to get him signed up for Borderlands. Roland is a fan-favorite character and is described as "a decent man and grizzled veteran, as well as a former member of the Crimson Lance who now operates as a soldier." For now, it looks like the role of Roland will be a departure for Hart, who is mostly known for his comedic chops. Then again, Lionsgate could be looking to add some of Hart's trademark humor into the project.

The Borderlands movie was first announced in 2015, but has since been in development hell behind-the-scenes. However, the beginning of 2020 offered up some surprising and positive news. It was announced that Eli Roth had officially signed on to direct the movie and that it was going to begin production this year. "I'm so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate, I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition," said Roth. The director went on to add, "We are out to make a new classic, one which the fans of the game will love, but also one which will find new audiences globally."

However, since the public health crisis took off in March, everything was delayed and slowed down. We're now at the end of the year and the Borderlands movie is still not filming, which means that it has likely been delayed until 2021. Lionsgate has not yet announced when they will be getting back to work, but casting reports show promise that the long-awaited project is finally, though slowly, getting closer to becoming a reality.

Video game fans have been pretty lucky with big screen adaptations lately. For one, Sonic the Hedgehog came out this year and did much better than anyone though it was going to do at the box office. Additionally, it was also well-received by critics and viewers alike. Then, the Uncharted movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, started and completed production a few months ago. Fans have been waiting even longer for Uncharted than they have for Borderlands. The Illuminerdi was the first to report on Kevin Hart possibly joining the Borderlands cast.