Coming in hot on a Monday morning, Borderlands star Jamie Lee Curtis has offered a tantalizing tease of the upcoming video game adaptation courtesy of a new behind-the-scenes image. Though, rather than offer a glimpse at her own character, Dr. Patricia Tannis, the actress has instead teased the arrival of Cate Blanchett as the infamous outlaw, Lilith.

Jamie Lee Curtis captioned the image with, "Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @[email protected] @picturestart @Lionsgate Arad Productions." While the image does not show off too much, hinting at Lilith's silver screen look with a simple silhouette, it does at least tease the accuracy of the character's costume, with the outline suggesting the Blanchett will sport the same hairstyle, high-collared jacket and weaponry as her video game counterpart.

Directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay written by Roth and Craig Mazin, Borderlands follows Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Édgar Ramírez).

Lilith soon forms an alliance with an unexpected team - Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands - but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Based on the action role-playing first-person shooter of the same name, the first installment of which was released back in 2009, Borderlands has amassed quite the cast, with Lionsgate no doubt hoping that the efforts of Roth will help spawn a franchise.

Curtis will play Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist on the planet of Pandora, whose expertise could help lead to a mysterious vault filled with ancient alien technology. "Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said in a statement.

"Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining - she commands the screen," said Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group President Nathan Kahane. "At this point, Jamie is like family to us - after bringing so much to 'Knives Out' and hosting last summer's 'Lionsgate Live' fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again."

Alongside the video game-based escapades of Borderlands, Jamie Lee Curtis is also due to reprise the role of Laurie Strode in the horror sequel Halloween Kills, which is due for release in October 2021, before reprising the role yet again for the conclusion, Halloween Ends, which will be released in October 2022. This comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis' official Twitter.