That's a wrap! Filming on the Borderlands movie has officially finished. Director Eli Roth is at the helm for the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game franchise, which had been in production for several weeks. But it appears the work is done and now it's onto post-production, meaning we're one step closer to this long-awaited movie becoming a reality.

Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of #BorderlandsMovie has officially wrapped! See you at the theaters in 20 💣 💣 pic.twitter.com/69NFljVjDc — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 22, 2021

To celebrate the occasion, the official Borderlands social media accounts shared a brand new behind-the-scenes photo. It features the robot Claptrap, a popular character from the video games, holding a clapboard that reads "that's a wrap." The character will be voiced by Jack Black in the movie. The image was shared with the following caption.

The caption teases a possible release date reveal, with bomb emojis taking place of the release year. Eli Roth and Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, have assembled an impressive cast. It includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, who reunites with Eli Roth following The House With a Clock in its Walls. Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Kevin Hart (Fatherhood), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), Gina Gershon (Face/Off), Edgar Ramirez (Yes Day), Janina Gavankar (The Way Back), Cheyenne Jackson (Call Me Kat), Charles Babalola (Gretel & Hansel), Benjamin Byron Davis (The Belko Experiment), Steven Boyer (The Wolf of Wall Street), Ryann Redmond (Heels), Haley Bennett (Swallow) and Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller: Fool Us) round out the ensemble.

Borderlands centers on Lilith , an infamous outlaw who has a mysterious past. She reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, one of the most powerful beings in the universe. She aligns herself with a team consisting of Roland, a former elite mercenary desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina , a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's strong but rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, a scientist with a weak grip on sanity. And last, but not least, Claptrap. The unlikely group must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe may well be in their hands.

The video game series is produced by 2K and Gearbox Software. The original Borderlands was released in 2009. Becoming a massive critical and commercial success, a series of sequels followed including Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands and Borderlands 3. All told, the games have sold more than 68 million copies worldwide, making it one of the biggest franchises in modern gaming. The Borderlands movie does not yet have a release date set. However, with the movie in the can, we should expect to hear word on that soon from Lionsgate. Be sure to check out the new photo for yourself from the official Borderlands Twitter account.