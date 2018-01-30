Earlier this week, entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, unveiled the latest product he's selling through his company known as The Boring Company, a flamethrower that will set folks back a cool $500. In just three days, he has sold 15,000 of the 20,000 flamethrowers he produced, with The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs even buying one, after Elon Musk touted its efficiency in a zombie-plagued landscape like the AMC series. The flamethrowers have become so popular that it was recently revealed the creator of the hit video game series Borderlands wants to put these flamethrowers in their next game, and it seems like it will actually happen. Here's what Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford had to say in a tweet to Elon Musk about his flamethrower.

"Elon I'm going to add this to our next Borderlands game. Super serious. Let me know if you want to write the flavor text. You may have already done so, we'll just lift it from one of your tweets."

The Borderlands video games feature weapons and other items with "flavor text," which offer hints to these items' hidden abilities. There is no indication as to what the "flavor text" may be for this Borderlands version of The Boring Company flamethrower, but it certainly could become a popular weapon to in this this hit video game series' next installment, although there is no indication as to when this next Borderlands video game sequel will be released. The first Borderlands game dropped in 2010, with Borderlands 2 arriving in 2012, but fans have been waiting more than five years for the next sequel.

It's possible that this weapon could also be used in the Borderlands movie as well. Producers Avi Arad and Ari Arad announced in 2015 they were putting together a video game adaptation of Borderlands, although there has not been much movement on the project. However, back in July, Gearbox Software revealed that they were close to finalizing a deal for their video game adaptations for both Borderlands and Duke Nukem. There has been no talk since then about Borderlands, but Duke Nukem is in fact moving forward, so perhaps we'll hear more about Borderlands soon.

We reported just last week that John Cena will star as Duke Nukem in this upcoming video game adaptation, which will be produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures. There is no indication if Gearbox Software also plans on teaming up with Paramount for a Borderlands movie. The story follows a group of treasure hunters seeking for a mythical vault on the planet of Pandora, as they must fight off gangs of bandits and other creatures. Take a look at the tweets from Randy Pitchford's Twitter and Elon Musk's Twitter below.

Elon - I’m going to add this to our next Borderlands game. Super serious. Let me know if you want to write the flavor text. You may have already done so - we’ll just lift it from one of your tweets. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 29, 2018

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018