The Boss Baby 2 has just added several key cast members. Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), Ariana Greenblatt (The One and Only Ivan), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Amy Sedaris (Elf) have all joined the cast of the upcoming animated sequel. DreamWorks Animation is currently at work on the follow-up to the 2017 animated hit, which is set to arrive in theaters next year.

Alec Baldwin returns as the Boss Baby, Ted, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow back as his parents. As for the new additions to the cast, Ariana Greenblatt is set to voice Tabitha, a super-smart 7-year-old who idolizes Ted. James Marsden and Eva Longoria will play Tabitha's parents. Jeff Goldblum will play the mysterious founder of Tabitha's school, the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. Amy Sedaris' role has not yet been revealed. Returning director Tom McGrath had this to say about it.

"We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations. The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life."

DreamWorks scored a huge hit with The Boss Baby in 2017. The movie grossed an impressive $528 million at the global box office. A sequel was quickly put into development. The follow-up is titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. The first movie's success also led to a spin-off TV series produced for Netflix titled The Boss Baby: Back in Business, which debuted in 2018. To date, it has aired three seasons.

The Boss Baby centers on a new baby's arrival and how that impacts a family. It is told from the point of view of an unreliable narrator, a 7-year-old named Tim. The baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin, arrives at Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase, igniting an instant sibling rivalry. That rivalry is cast aside when Tim discovers that this new baby is actually a spy on a secret mission. They team up to stop an evil plot involving that culminates in a battle between puppies and babies.

Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps for the time being. At present, The Boss Baby: Family Business is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2021. As we've seen time and time again in 2020, release dates are extremely tentative and it is hard to know what the moviegoing landscape is going to look like at that time. It's possible the release date could shift between now and then. But Universal Pictures did work out a deal with AMC Theatres that allows for shorter theatrical windows and early premium VOD offerings. So this could end up being a title that explores a unique release strategy. This news comes to us via Variety.