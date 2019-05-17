The Boss Baby 2 is moving forward at DreamWorks Animation, as original director Tom McGrath has been confirmed to return for the sequel. We first got word that the studio was moving forward with a sequel to the 2017 animated, kid-friendly comedy just a couple of months after the original was released. However, updates on the follow-up have been virtually non-existent in the years since. Now, we have some actual movement on that front as it seems the studio is getting serious about getting this baby back in business.

According to a new report, The Boss Baby 2 will see Tom McGrath back at the helm, with Jeff Hermann also on board to produce. This will serve as Hermann's feature debut as a producer. McGrath, meanwhile, is a veteran of the DreamWorks Animation family as he's proved to be one of their most reliable filmmakers. McGrath also helmed the entire Madagascar trilogy, as well as the Will Ferrell and Tina Fey headlined Megamind. This will serve as his sixth movie for the studio. To date, his directorial efforts with DreamWorks have grossed a total of $2.7 billion globally. So it's no wonder they wanted to lock him down for the sequel, which is currently on track for release in 2021.

The Boss Baby proved to be an absolutely massive success. The movie was headlined by Alec Baldwin as the voice of the main character. The story centered on the suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby who teams up with his slightly older brother in order to stop the evil plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. It grossed an impressive $527 million at the global box office. What's more, the movie even scored a surprise Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category. It ultimately lost out to Disney and Pixar's Coco.

This success came despite the fact that Boss Baby wasn't terribly well-liked, or so it would seem. As of this writing, The Boss Baby holds a 52 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to go along with a 51 percent audience rating. Still, there is clearly money to be made and Ted McGrath has done very well with sequels in the past, with each subsequent Madagascar sequel outgrossing its predecessor. Plus, the movie spawned the Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business, which has already aired two seasons.

At the present time, the studio hasn't revealed anything in the way of plot details for the Boss Baby sequel. Alec Baldwin is expected to reprise his role but beyond that, little else is known in regards to what the character will be getting himself into this time around. Universal Pictures will once again distribute the movie worldwide. The Boss Baby 2 is set to arrive in theaters on March 26, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.