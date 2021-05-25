Originally slated for a September release, fans of Boss Baby are sure to be excited at the news that the release date for the upcoming Boss Baby: Family Business has crawled forward by a few months and is now set for July 2nd 2021. Following the example of Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel to 2017's box office hit Boss Baby will be getting a same-day premiere on both streaming TV and in theaters, giving audiences the choice as to where they catch the action.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be premiering on the Peacock streaming service free of charge to all those who have subscribed to its premium service. This means, however that those who use the free version of Peacock will be unable to watch the movie unless they head on over to the theater or upgrade to Peacock Premium which provides $4.99 and $9.99 monthly plan options. Said Jim Orr, President Domestic Distribution, Universal Pictures.

"Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock."

In the latest instalment in the Boss Baby franchise, which also includes a TV series and a Netflix interactive special, Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad while Ted has become a hedge fund CEO but according to a synopsis released by Dreamworks Animation 'a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again ... and inspire a new family business.'

Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal, is certainly excited about the project and expects it to be a big hit, following in the footsteps of Dreamworks' animated films that have come before it. Said Matt Strauss,

"Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry's most beloved animation brands. DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock's top performing titles to date, and we're certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer's ultimate streaming event.

Original cast members Alec Baldwin and James Marsden will be back to reprise their roles as Tim and Ted from the original Boss Baby. Lisa Kudrow will also be returning alongside Jimmy Kimmel to once again voice their parents. New additions to the voice cast include Eva Longoria as Tim's wife Carol, Amy Sedaris as their young daughter Tina and Ariana Greenblatt as her sister Tabitha. Jeff Goldblum will also be joining the cast to play the movie's villain Dr. Erwin Armstrong.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on July 2, 2021 in RealD 3D and Dolby Cinema by Universal Pictures and will also stream on Peacock Premium on the same day for 60 days.