There's always one Oscar nomination in the bunch that truly baffles and mystifies the movie masses. And this year it's definitely The Boss Baby. Released last spring, the movie was a hit with family audiences, opening number 1 at the box office to the tune of $50.1 million dollars, and it has since gone onto earn $175 million domestically while taking in a worldwide gross of $498.9 million, ensuring that a sequel is on the way. That said, the movie is certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with 52% and the audience rating the movie felt exactly the same way about it, queasy to their stomachs. Sure it made money, but dang, a lot of people hate The Boss Baby.

The movie stars the voice of Alec Baldwin as a baby genius, though he's basically doing his Trump impression. The story follows the older brother of this fast-talking briefcase-carrying baby, who embarks on a mission to win back the sole affection of his parents. In doing so, he stumbles upon a secret plot by the CEO of Puppy Co. (voiced by disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, which should have put it out of the running right there) that threatens to destroy the balance of love in the world, and this brash baby executive masquerading as his new brother is at the center of it all. The two must come together as true brothers to stop the dastardly scheme, save their parents, restore order to the world, and prove that love is indeed an infinite force. And basically, it's a really annoying kids movie.

Most fans crying out against The Boss Baby's unexpected Oscar nomination are upset that The LEGO Batman Movie didn't get a nom instead. Heading into the Oscars, The Boss Baby wasn't exactly at the top of anyone's list, so Oscar voters certainly surprised those watching the live telecast this morning. Another unexpected inclusion was Ferdinand, which stars John Cena as a talking bull. The general consensus is that most adult fans who have seen Ferdinand like it. They don't loathe it like The Boss Baby.

Of course Pixar's Coco got nominated alongside The Boss Baby. But it's not exactly the winner by default. Oscar likes to throw out some wild cards that most general audiences have never heard of when it comes to the Best Animated Features field. And this year we have two obscure contenders. First up is The Breadwinner, which is somewhat serious fare. The animated tale follows Parvana, an 11-year-old girl who lives under Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 2001. After the wrongful arrest of her father, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy to support her family. Working alongside a friend, she soon discovers a new world of freedom and danger. Drawing strength from the fantastical stories she invents, Parvana embarks on an epic quest to find her father and reunite her family. You'd think that is probably the winner.

But then there's also Loving Vincent, which is the final film nominated. It has the distinction of being the world's first fully painted animated feature. Its unique style follows the mystery surrounding the death of famed painter Vincent van Gogh in 1890 France. And like The Breadwinner, it appears to be the type of movie Academy members really go for. It's like the yin to The Boss Baby's yang. Perhaps the best reaction to the news of The Boss Baby's Oscar nomination came from a Twitter user named Tony.

"I seriously doubt that any of you chuckleheads groaning about 'The Boss Baby' getting an Oscar nomination have actually seen it, because if you HAD you'd be much, much angrier."

The LEGO Batman Movie wasn't the only animated effort that got snubbed by Oscar voters this year. Smurfs: The Lost Village received no love, Captain Underpants was left out in the cold, and the Academy completely overlooked Pixar's first release of the year, the sequel Cars 3. The Nut Job 2 and Leap! both flew under the radar, and there are a lot of sad little Bronies out there today mourning the fact that My Little Pony: The Movie couldn't cut the mustard. The Star may have been too religious for Oscar voters. Despite debuting at number one, Despicable Me 3 failed to get any attention this year. And The LEGO Ninjago Movie just didn't register. But seriously, can you imagine the Internet meltdown that would have occurred if The Emoji Movie had gotten nominated? Looking at what was left on the side of the road, it's hard to determine if Oscar voters made the right call by including The Boss Baby. This firestorm of reactions was first recognized by Time.

I seriously doubt that any of you chuckleheads groaning about "The Boss Baby" getting an Oscar nomination have actually seen it, because if you HAD you'd be much, much angrier. — The Tony™ (@TweetsByTheTony) January 23, 2018

