The current lockdown is getting on everyone's nerves, and celebs are coming up with interesting ways to pass the time and entertain their fans on social media. Recently, actress and stuntwoman Zoe Bell made a montage of various famous Hollywood starlets partaking in a brutal free-for-all, titled Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, which she posted on Youtube and Instagram with the following caption.

"Here it is......! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my hero's. A massive personal shout out to @bodhihorn for editing the flick and my stress levels! Follow this fight challenge on my new youtube channel (link in bio)."

The star-studded video starts with Bell sitting at home, musing about how bored she is and expressing a desire to play with her friends. The play takes the form of a front kick that bell delivers to the camera, with the next shot switching to Xena star Lucy Lawless in her own home, pretending to have been struck by the kick, causing her to draw out her famed chakra weapon to punch the camera with.

Then there follows a series of action montages of actresses pretending to get hit and dishing out kicks and punches in return. Apart from Bell and Lawless, the video also features appearances by Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnston, Cameron Diaz, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Oslon, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Zoë Bell, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renée Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubs, Jessie Graff, Zoë Bell, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker, Scarlett Johansson, Dayna Grant, Margot Robbie, Renae Moneymaker, and KT Tunstall.

Under normal circumstances, getting so many stars to appear together in a single video would take months of work. But with everyone stuck at home and yearning to do something to relieve the boredom, creating the video became as simple a matter as each actress filming their part on their phones at home and sending the videos to Bell to be edited into the film.

Many of the actresses also go beyond dishing out simple kicks and punches. Halle Berry gets knocked into a swimming pool before coming back with a haymaker. Heidi Moneymaker, another famous stuntwoman, takes a tumble down some stairs before delivering a head butt. Margot Robbie chooses from an assortment of weapons before settling on Harley Quinn's trusted bat to deliver a punishing blow with a wicked grin. Clearly, a lot of fun was had while making the video by everyone involved, and fans are loving the violent get-together of their favorite stars.

Bell, who is a world-renowned stuntwoman, has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood in the past, her most well-known work being as Uma Thurman's stunt double in Kill Bill, and standing in for Lucy Lawless in her action scenes in Xena: Warrior Princess.