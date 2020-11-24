Hulu has cut a deal for the rights to Boss Level. The new sci-fi movie, which stars Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo, was originally destined for theaters. But like many other movies before it this year, that became unrealistic. Instead, it will have a streaming debut in 2021, bringing the latest from director Joe Carnahan to Hulu subscribers from the comfort of their homes.

According to a new report, Hulu paid somewhere in the low eight-figure range for the U.S. rights to Boss Level, though the precise price tag was not revealed. The movie is said to carry a $45 million budget. Interestingly, the deal is just for the U.S. rights. It's said that theatrical rights have been sold internationally, which means box office dollars are still on the table from overseas. But domestic moviegoers will need to be content with watching this one at home.

Boss Level centers on a former special forces agent named Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo). He is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder. In the time loop, he uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his death. In a race against the clock, Roy must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program. Meanwhile, he must also outrun skilled assassins who are determined to keep him from the truth.

The cast also includes Naomi Watts, Will Sasso, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh and Selina Lo. For Mel Gibson, this is another relatively high-profile project. Gibson has been trying to make a comeback in recent years. The iconic actor most recently starred in the holiday movie Fatman. Gibson is also working on Passion of the Christ 2 and may return to star in Lethal Weapon 5.

As for Frank Grillo, he is best known as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Some of his other credits include The Purge: Anarchy, Donnybrook, Wheelman and Wolf Warrior 2. Grillo previously collaborated with director Joe Carnahan on The Grey. Carnahan, who is known for directing Smokin' Aces and The A-Team, co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. Carnahan and Frank Grillo also serve as producers alongside Randall Emmett, George Furla and Ridley Scott, whose Scott Free production company backed the movie.

Initially, Entertainment Studios was on board to distribute the movie but that deal fell through. Prior to the movie theater shutdown in March, it was screened at the Arclight Cinemas in Los Angeles back in February. While official reviews haven't yet been shared, the social media response coming out of the screening was largely positive. There is no word yet on a specific release date for Boss Level but it will debut on Hulu sometime in 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.