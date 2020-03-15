The coronavirus is having a big impact on the box office as it hit the lowest levels in over two decades. It is believed the weekend only generated roughly $55.3 million between Friday and Sunday. Only Pixar's Onward was able to earn over $10 million, while other new releases took a nosedive. The animated movie took in a total of $10.5 million for the weekend, which was more than enough to land it in the number one spot, tough with a drop of over 70% compared to last weekend. So far, the movie has made just over $101 million globally.

I Still Believe took the second position at this weekend's box office with $9.5 million. The faith-based drama is the highest earning newcomer of the week. Box office totals have not been this bad since the middle of September in 2000. This was to be expected as theaters cut occupancy in half or shut down altogether. Vin Diesel's Bloodshot debuted at number three this weekend with $9.3 million. The comic book movie was estimated to bring in at least $10 million, but that obviously did not happen.

It looks like things are going to get worse before they get better because of the coronavirus. People are attempting to stay indoors and avoid big gatherings. The Invisible Man took the fourth spot this weekend with $6 million. The horror thriller continues to be another hit for Blumhouse. The Hunt debuted at number five after taking in $5.3 million. The low ticket sales for this weekend are a combination of people staying home and theaters cutting their capacity.

Sonic The Hedgehog came in at number six this weekend after bringing in $2.5 million. The video game movie has been able to get some decent reviews from critics and viewers, while Jim Carrey's performance gets tons of praise. The Way Back was able to grab the seventh spot this weekend after earning $2.4 million. The Ben Affleck-starring movie has not been able to live up to its hype since hitting theaters last weekend.

The Call of the Wild came in at number eight this weekend with $2.2 Million. When all is said and done, it is believed that the movie will lose around $50 million. Things could get worse as theaters start to cut capacity and close. Emma and Bad Boys for Life took the ninth and tenth spots with $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively. For now, things are starting to look pretty bad for the future at the box office as more and more people start to stay inside. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.