Hobbs & Shaw managed to squeak out another win at the box office last weekend, bringing in $25.2 million in its second frame. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark also performed a little better than expected, nabbing a $20.9 million debut. But an avalanche of competition is making its way to theaters this weekend as five movies are set to open as summer nears its end. Sony's The Angry Birds Movie 2 , Universal's Good Boys, Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Warner Bros.' Blinded By the Light and Annapurna's Where'd You Go, Bernadette are all set to open across the country. So who will come out on top?

In all likelihood, it will be The Angry Birds Movie 2 that finds itself on top of the box office competition, as the animated sequel is looking at a debut as high as $20 million in its first six days of release, per estimates. Reviews have been surprisingly great for the sequel, so much so that it's now the highest-rated video game movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. That prompted Sony to bump up the release to mid-week on Tuesday. The promising start will still see it fall short of the original, which nabbed a $38 million opening back in 2016.

Next up should be Good Boys, a raunchy, R-rated comedy centered on a trio of young boys played by Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams. The Seth Rogen-produced comedy, which is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, has similarly been met with praise from critics. Yet, 2019 has been brutal for comedies. Still, the movie is tracking for between $12 and 16 million, which should give it the number two spot.

Related: Disney Obliterates Its Own Worldwide Box Office Record with $7.67B in 2019

The three and four spots should belong to a pair of holdovers in the form of Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King, which will both be in the $12 to $13 million range, with the former flick likely getting the edge over Disney's latest remake. Coming in at number 5 could/should be another newcomer, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The sequel to the surprise hit shark flick has been doing decent with critics so far and is tracking for between $11 and $14 million. That said, given the hefty competition, we'd expect to see it come in on the lower side of those projections.

This weekend's other newcomers will have to settle for less. Blinded by the Light, a coming-of-age musical/comedy inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen, has been met with tons of praise. Where'd You Go, Bernadette?, the latest from Richard Linklater, which stars Cate Blanchett in the lead, has star power to spare. Both movies are looking at around $5 million, which isn't quite what the studio was hoping for in either case. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 The Angry Birds Movie 2 2 Good Boys 3 Hobbs & Shaw 4 The Lion King 5 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 6 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 7 Dora and the Lost City of Gold 8 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 9 Where'd You Go, Bernadette 10 Blinded by the Light