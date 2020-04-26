Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci during this weekend's Saturday Night Live cold open. Dr. Fauci, the director of the NIH, previously joked about Pitt playing him in an SNL skit when asked about the comedy sketch show. Specifically, Dr. Fauci was given a choice between Pitt and Ben Stiller, so he laughed and chose the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, which is now a reality. The health expert has yet to comment on the matter and more than likely has a lot of other work to do at the moment.

Brad Pitt's portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci took direct aim at President Donald Trump and some of his recent claims about the world's current state of affairs. Trump, who now claims he was being sarcastic, toyed with the idea of injecting disinfectant and using UV rays to get rid of our current situation, which was touched on briefly in the SNL cold open. At the end of the skit, Pitt pulls off his wig and breaks character to thank Dr. Fauci for his hard work, along with health care workers and first responders all over the world.

Donald Trump broke from his recent tradition and did not hold a White House briefing on Saturday and took no questions on Friday after his disinfectant comments from Thursday. Additionally, Dr. Fauci has not been seen at the last two briefings, leading many to speculate that the President is going to fire him for undermining some of his tactics. This has yet to be proven true, but it was touched on in the Brad Pitt impression of Dr. Fauci on SNL last night.

From there, SNL went on to tackle other subjects for its second At Home episode. In addition to Brad Pitt, the show also featured cameos from Adam Sandler, Miley Cyrus, and Paul Rudd, along the rest of the cast as they all remained home for their skits. Cyrus performed a version of Pink Floyd's classic song "Wish You Were Here," while Sandler teamed with Pete Davidson for a music video. The first "At Home" episode featured Tom Hanks giving a monologue from his kitchen with guest appearances by Larry David and Alec Baldwin.

While NBC and SNL have not confirmed if there will be more "At Home" episodes, it appears that the cast has gotten into a better groove from the last time. For a show that feeds off of a live audience, both in-studio and in home, it has been an adjustment, which Pete Davidson called out during the Weekend Update portion of the show. One can easily see the long-running show coming back to deliver a few more of these unorthodox episodes, especially since they have been getting a lot of attention. While we wait to see if they're going to do more, you can check out all of the skits below, thanks to the official Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.

youtube rqMHLw7GDWo