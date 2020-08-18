Brad Pitt will reunite with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for an upcoming live table read of the classic comedy movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, joining a who's who of other Hollywood stars who've already been announced. On Aug. 20, comedian Dane Cook will host "Feelin' A-Live," a virtual live table read of the iconic movie.

As also revealed by a teaser trailer for the event, the reading will also feature the likes of Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, and even Sean Penn -- Spicoli himself. Additionally, Jimmy Kimmel has also just been added alongside Brad Pitt. So Jennifer Aniston appears to be in great company. Maybe Brad and Jennifer can play Stacy and Damone?

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read will also serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit humanitarian organization CORE, which was co-founded by Penn and CEO Ann Lee. The charity has been providing virus testing and relief services to those in need in the United States. The event will also benefit the REFORM Alliance, an organization with the goal of reforming the criminal justice system and protecting those incarcerated from getting sick. Donate buttons will be available for viewers during the live table read.

"I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it," said Amy Heckerling, who directed the 1982 classic. "And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart, and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

"Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome," added original screenwriter Cameron Crowe.

Oddly enough, Penn is not reprising the role of Spicoli, instead taking on a new character this time. However, the actor says he's "very confident in the new guy," although it remains unclear which cast member will be playing the role. "On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," Penn also says. "I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!"

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read will take place on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook and TikTok pages. You can also learn more about the causes that the table read will benefit by visiting the official websites for CORE and REFORM Alliance. Even with so many famous faces involved, it would seem that no table read could ever replace the classic movie, but the event still looks to be a lot of fun, especially for big fans of the classic. You can also check out a sneak peek teaser for the table read below. This news comes to us from the New York Post.

