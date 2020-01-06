Last night, the 2020 Golden Globes winners were announced. And Brad Pitt went home with one of three awards given to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with the other two awards going to Quentin Tarantino for Best Screenplay and Best Comedy movie. But it was Brad Pitt who won the night by addressing his co-star, who sadly didn't go home with any awards for his performance alongside Pitt.

Brad Pitt took some time during his Golden Globe acceptance speech to lovingly troll Leonardo DiCaprio over the whole Titanic death debate. Pitt and DiCaprio worked together for the first time in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which took home three awards last night. Tarantino spent a long time crafting the story and his hard work is paying off, yet again. Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor award and decided to have some fun with his co-star from the stage.

While accepting his Golden Globes award, Brad Pitt first thanked Quentin Tarantino for making Once Upon a Tine in Hollywood. He then set his sights on Leonardo DiCaprio. "He's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you, man," Pitt gushed. "I thank you... Still, I would've shared the raft." DiCaprio knew exactly what his co-star was talking about, though it took the audience a quick second to get the Titanic reference. Pitt and DiCaprio seem to truly be best friends just like Cliff and Rick in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

James Cameron's Titanic launched Leonardo DiCaprio into super stardom and set him on the path he is on today. However, some fans of the movie can't get over the fact that Kate Winslet's Rose character seemingly let DiCaprio's Jack character freeze to death while she survives by floating on a door at the conclusion of the movie. These people believe there was more than enough room for Jack on the door and that he could have lived.

Leonardo DiCaprio was asked about the Titanic door debate while doing press for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The actor smiled and then said, "no comment," which got a pretty good reaction from Pitt. It seems he may have remembered that point in the interview and saved it in his back pocket for a special occasion. As for James Cameron, he believes the whole debate is a waste of time and seems kind of offended that people are having fun debating a fictional love story set on the historic sinking of the Titanic. "It's just stupid. There's no debate," Cameron recently said.

Brad Pitt's Titanic dig wasn't the only one Leonardo DiCaprio received at the Golden Globe Awards. Host Ricky Gervais made a joke about the actor's preference of dating younger women, which elicited some groans from the audience and a pretty big smile from DiCaprio. Quentin Tarantino's idea to bring DiCaprio and Pitt together for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a good one. The two have undeniable chemistry on and off camera. Next up for the team is the Academy Awards. Nominations will be announced on January 13th and we could see Tarantino, Pitt, and DiCaprio reunited on stage soon. You can watch Pitt accept his award below, thanks to the NBC YouTube channel.