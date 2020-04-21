John Krasinski is continuing to spread positivity through his new YouTube show, Some Good News. On his most recent episode, The Office star got some help from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who popped on to help deliver an important element of the news, the weather report. Indeed, during quarantine, Krasinski managed to convince Pitt to use his talents to, very casually, tell us what the weather looks like.

Some Good News episode 4 mostly served as a recap of John Krasinski's recent virtual prom, which was held to help the class of 2020 celebrate during the quarantine. The actor managed to enlist the help of Chance the Rapper, Rainn Wilson, Billie Eilish and The Jonas Brothers. About halfway through the episode, after a segment from the International Space Station, John Krasinski helped set up Brad Pitt's brief appearance.

"I'm going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?"

The show then cut to Brad Pitt who, rather casually, popped his head outdoors to have a look at the weather. Not dressed up in a suit and tie like the typical weatherman. Pitt, instead, was wearing a green sweater and a hat. As for his update? It was pretty simple. The Oscar-winner simply had this to say.

"Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah/"

The bit went over quite well, as the episode has more than 3.1 million views on YouTube, as of this writing. This is far from the first major celebrity appearance John Krasinski has managed to pull off the show. He recently had Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz, and even managed to put together a Hamilton cast reunion. It also isn't the first time that Brad Pitt has taken up the mantle of weatherman. The actor famously appeared in that capacity several times on The Jim Jeffries Show as well.

Aside from the weatherman bit, John Krasinski covered a lot of ground in the latest installment of Some Good News. The episode opened up with a recap of what many essential workers are doing to help spread some positivity while on the job, a man who raised millions for charity and some animal care workers in Florida who were celebrating every single animal being adopted from its shelter, amongst other stories. This show continues to be a much-needed beacon of positivity.

Right now, virtually all productions are shut down for the foreseeable future. John Krasinski's movie A Quiet Place: Part II was originally supposed to hit theaters in March, but had to be delayed until September due to the ongoing closure of virtually all theaters in the U.S., as well as around the world. In the meantime, he has been trying to make the most of it by spreading some good vibes. Feel free to check out the full episode from the Some Good News YouTube channel for yourself.