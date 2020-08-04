In news that is sure to please movie lovers everywhere, A Star is Born director and star Bradley Cooper is currently circling the next project from the uniquely talented director Paul Thomas Anderson. Though details surrounding the movie are being kept under wraps at this time, surely a collaboration between Cooper and Anderson can only produce cinematic gold.

It is currently being reported that the Silver Linings Playbook actor is in talks to join Paul Thomas Anderson's deeply secretive venture. Though little is known about the movie, it is being described as a coming-of-age story set in 1970s San Fernando Valley. Reportedly the movie will involve multiple storylines (a staple of Anderson's movies) which revolve around a child actor who is attending high school in the Valley. It is not yet known who Cooper will be playing in the movie, but it is easy to see him perhaps portraying a high school teacher who acts as a mentor to the child. Of course, this is just pure speculation based on very little evidence or details so feel free to completely disregard.

The setting should be familiar to fans of Paul Thomas Anderson, as some of his best-known titles including the likes of Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch Drunk Love have all taken place in the Valley. Anderson's as-yet-untitled movie will also be written by the celebrated director, who will also produce the movie via his Ghoulardi Film Company banner, along with Sarah Murphy.

The project, which was due to be released by Focus Features but recently jumped to MGM, was scheduled to begin production sometime in the spring/summer of this year but has since been delayed by the current global situation. The project is now set to hopefully begin in the fall, but, of course, this is dependent on the state of the entertainment industry come that time and whether productions can begin shooting again in Los Angeles.

Anderson is known for his critically acclaimed back catalogue, which includes movies such as The Master, Inherent Vice, and There Will Be Blood. He has been nominated for a multitude of Academy Awards over the years, and often crafts intricately plotted movies about morally complex characters.

As for Bradley Cooper, he has remained one of Hollywood's most sought after male leads for some time, thanks to roles in the likes of American Sniper, The Hangover series and his role as Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has earned a total of eight Oscar nominations during his career so far, including nods for American Sniper, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook. He recently saw great success with his directional debut, a remake of A Star is Born, in which Cooper also starred alongside Lady Gaga. The movie was nominated for eight Oscars, winning one for best original song. Cooper is next slated to appear in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, in a role that was originally targeted for Leonardo DiCaprio, alongside Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette.

