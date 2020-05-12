STX Films has given us an exclusive look at an alternate ending included on the blu-ray release of Brahms: The Boy II. The supernatural horror movie hit theaters in February, gaining praise from critics and horror fans. While the movie wasn't a box office smash (more on that later), it was still a huge success for SFX, making over $20 million globally from an initial budget of $10 million. Now, the terror is getting ready to come to your home. Brahms: The Boy II is all set to hit Blu-ray and VOD starting on May 19th.

Our exclusive clip from Brahms: The Boy II is an alternate ending in which Jude (Christopher Convery) puts what's left of Brahms into the fireplace, ending Brahms' reign of terror. But is it really the end? The clip also features Katie Holmes (Liza), Owain Yeoman (Sean), and Ralph Ineson (Joseph). The way the fire takes over the doll and the eyes of Jude leaves everything up to question. Something sinister could very well end up happening again.

A terrifying sequel from the creative team that brought The Boy to the big screen, Brahms: The Boy II stars Katie Holmes (Batman Begins) as a mother fighting to save her family from a doll named Brahms that carries a dangerous supernatural force and brings surprising dangers to those he meets. Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. The mother increasingly becomes uneasy and is terrorized by her son's new supernatural "friend."

The home entertainment release of Brahms: The Boy II includes 20 additional minutes of exclusive bonus content that will take you deeper inside the frightening world of Brahms, including chilling deleted and alternate scenes and a never-before-seen alternate ending. The Boy, which was released in 2016, was a surprise hit at the box office, grossing $64 million worldwide. So, there are a lot of horror fans who have been waiting to see what kind of thrills are in store for the sequel. With that being said, this year's box office took a turn for the worse only a few weeks after the sequel hit theaters, which means it never really got a fair shot, along with several other movies that were released this spring.

Director William Brent Bell returns alongside the team that produced The Boy. Roy Lee (Doctor Sleep), Jim Wedaa (Mission to Mars) and Matt Berenson (The Place Beyond the Pines) for the eerie second installment that features outstanding supporting performances by Owain Yeoman (American Sniper), Christopher Convery (Stranger Things), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). Audiences everywhere can now witness the haunting story of Brahms slowly unfold, as it exposes a trail of death and disaster leading back to the supernatural doll. You can check out the exclusive alternate ending for Brahms: The Boy 2 above.