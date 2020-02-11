Christopher Convery may not be a name people recognize yet, but the young star has been quietly making a name for himself and he's about to take the lead in his first movie with Brahms: The Boy II. Convery is set to star alongside Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson's Creek) in the horror sequel, which is set to arrive in theaters later this month. It will be Convery's job to be the creepy kid partner to the cursed doll Brahms we came to know in the original 2016 horror hit.

Though he's only in the early stages of his career, Christopher Convery has amassed some impressive credits. These include several appearances as Martin on Fox's DC series Gotham, a part in 2018's The Girl in the Spider's Web and an appearance in an episode of Stranger Things as young Billy. It's easy to see this kid's stock going up from here.

As the Brahms: The Boy II trailer depicts, the movie sees William Brent Bell return to the director's chair, with Stacey Menear also returning to pen the screenplay. One of the most anticipated 2020 horror movies, the sequel centers on a family who moves into a guest house on the estate of Heelshire Mansion, unaware of its terrifying history. Once there, the family's young son, played by Christopher Convery, makes an unsettling new friend in the form of Brahms. As one can imagine, horrific happenings ensue.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with the young actor in honor of the movie's forthcoming release. We talked about how creepy it was working with Brahms during filming, what types of projects he'd like to pursue in the future and whether or not we'll see him pop back up on Stranger Things.

You play a character named Jude. Can you tell us a little bit about him? He seems like a troubled young man, to say the least.

Christopher Convery: Playing the character of Jude was really interesting. Jude is a normal happy kid who loves his mom and dad. Then along the way, he goes through a traumatic experience that changes him a lot. He then moves to a house for a new start and he meets a "special friend." I'm sure you can guess who that is!

Were you a fan of horror movies before jumping into this world? Or is this kind of a new genre for you?

Christopher Convery: No, I love horror movies! They are so fun. You get popcorn and get all your friends to see the movie. The lights go down and then you all get jump scared and everyone's laughing! I love horror movies but I enjoy all genres of movies.

This seems to be your biggest role to date, and you get to lead a big horror movie sequel. What did it feel like when you first found out you had gotten the part?

Christopher Convery: It felt amazing to get the part! I was so happy that I screamed when I got the part. I had just finished filming Stranger Things and was going to the airport to go back home. On the way there, we got an email saying I had an audition for Brahms: The Boy 2 in 20 minutes! I went over the sides, got the tone of the part, and went to the audition! I did the audition and felt really great and we went back to the airport. As soon as we landed back in New York, we had gotten a call saying I got the role! I had just done the audition so I was freaking out!

The Boy centers on a scary doll. That's a fear quite a few people have. Did Brahms scare you on set? What types of things do scare you?

Christopher Convery: It's actually funny that you mention that. When I first got to set and saw Brahms it really freaked me out because he had this life-like skin. It was made out of silicone and in the first movie it was made out of porcelain so it was almost as if Brahms had gotten an upgrade! He had these realistic looking eyes, with so much human detail on them so it looked exactly like an eye but glassy. It was so freaky. I remember one time we were doing a scene, and Brahms was just sitting on the side since he wasn't in the scene, and the lights were out. I suddenly feel this weird thing slowly touch my neck and the lights go back up and I see no one except Brahms. Because of Brahms I am now officially scared of dolls! I also really get scared of creepy crawly insects.

Your career is just getting started. What other types of roles are you hoping to take on in the future? Any types of movies or shows you would love to be a part of in the future?

Christopher Convery: I love all types of roles and genres of movies. I definitely want to continue what I'm doing. I want to do it all! My favorite actor who really inspires me is Leonardo DiCaprio. I would love to do a movie with him. He plays so many challenging roles and a wide variety of emotions. From being in Titanic as Jack and playing a funny charming guy to being Gilbert and doing a very hard character in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. I also love Timothee Chalamet. I saw him in The King and to see him play such an emotionally challenging character was really inspiring. I would love to play a younger version of Leo and Timothee, it would be awesome.

Do you think we'll ever see you pop up on Stranger Things again?

Christopher Convery: Oh, that's a great question. I love Stranger Things and the cast is amazing. I honestly do not know. We're all going to have to find out!

Brahms: The Boy 2 is set to hit theaters on February 21 from STX Films.