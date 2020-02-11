What better way to celebrate National Make a Friend Day than with a new trailer for a creepy horror movie involving a possessed, lifelike doll? That's precisely what the folks at STX Films were thinking, as they've used the holiday as an excuse to reveal the final trailer for Brahms: The Boy II, which is set to hit theaters later this month. As we can see, there is a friendship at the center of this movie, but it's probably not the kind the creators of this annual celebration had in mind.

The Boy 2 trailer kicks off by showing us a seemingly happy family as they settle into a new home, far removed from the city. Quite quickly, the young boy finds Brahms, who we came to know in the first movie and makes something of a friend. We see the family restoring the old doll before things start to get twisted. One shot, in particular, makes things look particularly grim for another young kid. The footage is accompanied by a creepy voiceover that gives us a little window into what we can expect from the sequel.

"Beware his story, one and all, Brahms was never just a doll. To live again, he needs a friend. His deadly rules will never end. If you break them, it's best to pray, for Brahms wants more than just to play."

It seems they're playing up the mystery quite a bit here and will dig into the doll's backstory. Outside of that, the trailer plays out like many trailers for studio horror movies do. Lots of unsettling imagery with very little context, a few jump scares and whatnot. It's unquestionably the unexpected attempted expansion of the mythology that is the most surprising part of this trailer, as it would have been quite easy for them to just make another straightforward creepy doll flick.

Brahms: The Boy 2 centers on a young family moves into a guest house on the Heelshire Mansion estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend in the form of an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. The cast includes Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson. William Brent Bell returns to the director's chair after helming the first installment of this budding horror franchise. Stacey Menear, who penned the original, also returns to write the sequel. So, even though we're following a new cast, the creative team from the first movie has largely been kept in place.

Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright, Eric Reid, Jim Wedaa, Roy Lee and Matt Berenson serve as producers. The Boy, released in 2016, was something of a sneaky hit, grossing $64 million worldwide. So, as these things go, we're getting a sequel. Brahms: The Boy 2 is set to hit theaters on February 21 from STX Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.