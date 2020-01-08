STX Films has revealed the first trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2, which brings back the creepy doll Brahms for some more terror toy action. This time around, Brahms will be terrorizing Katie Holmes, in place of The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, who headed up the first movie. As we can see from this initial look, this could fill the deadly doll horror void this year, since there are no new Annabelle or Chucky flicks coming our way.

The first footage kicks off with a seemingly happy mother coming home to see her son. Unfortunately, his behavior is a bit, shall we say concerning. So, the family decides to move to a large manor out in the middle of nowhere to change things up a bit. What could possibly go wrong?

Naturally, this troubled young boy finds Brahms buried out in the woods and befriends the doll. The mom thinks the whole thing is creepy, but lets it go since it makes her son happy. As we see, that was probably the wrong move. The whole thing sort of seems like a mix between Child's Play and The Omen. The trailer also boasts a tagline that suggests we're going to dig deeper into the doll's backstory in the sequel.

"Discover the truth about Brahms."

The cast includes Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experiment) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). The original core creative team is back, with William Brent Bell in the director's chair and Stacey Menear penning the screenplay. Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Richard Wright, Eric Reid, Jim Wedaa, Roy Lee and Matt Berenson serve as producers.

The Boy 2 centers on a young family who moves into a guest house at the Heelshire Mansion estate after having some troubles with their son. The family is totally unaware of the terrifying history associated with grand home. At least not at first. Shortly after arriving, their young son makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like toy he calls Brahms and eerie things begin to happen, as this plaything soon turns into a killer doll.

Released in 2016, The Boy was not one would call a critical success, as the movie currently holds just a 30 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go against a 38 percent audience rating. But money talks, and it certainly made money. The horror flick grossed $64 million worldwide, working from a comparatively small budget of just $10 million. As such, we're getting a sequel. Whether or not it can do as well, financially speaking, as its predecessor, remains to be seen. More importantly for moviegoers, can this be a case where the sequel is much better than the original? Think Ouija: Origin of Evil compared to Ouija. One can only hope, but we'll know soon enough. Brahms: The Boy 2 hits theaters on February 21 from STX Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.