Family of late actor Brandon Lee has weighed in on the tragic accident on the set of Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead at the age of 42. On Thursday, the Western movie's lead star Alec Baldwin had been filming a scene involving a prop firearm that somehow discharged a projectile. Hutchins was pronounced dead soon after with director Joel Souza also hospitalized for his injuries.

This incident is reminding many of what happened in 1993 with Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. At the time, Lee was nearing the end of production on The Crow in the role of the lead character when tragedy struck on the set. The actor was shot and killed with a prop gun which was loaded with improperly-made dummy rounds, leaving Lee dead at the age of 28. His death brought about increased safety measures in the industry and the Rust incident has sparked anger from many questioning how this could happen again in 2021.

After this week's tragedy, the family of Brandon Lee posted a message on the late actor's official Twitter account. The tweet from the Lee family reads, "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin, who discharged the prop gun on the set, was highly distraught after the incident. Per Variety, the actor has since said in a statement, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone in relation to the accidental shooting. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses with the case remaining open at this time. Production on Rust has been postponed indefinitely with production company Rust Movie Productions LLC also fully cooperating with law enforcement to get answers as to what led to what happened on Thursday.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," a company statement read. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Many in Hollywood have also weighed in on the Rust incident. James Gunn noted that his "greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt" on a movie set. Actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with Halyna Hutchins on Archenemy, wrote that she was "an absolutely incredible talent and a great person" in a tribute post. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on Hutchins' last Instagram post with the message, 'I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family." This news comes from Fox News.