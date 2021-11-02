Andrew McCarthy's new memoir, Brat: An '80s Story just got greenlit for a documentary! The book was released earlier this year and was snapped up by a generation raised in an era where the Brat Pack reigned supreme. It chronicles McCarthy's youth into stardom. If this book has somehow slipped passed you, and half of your brain is peppered with the catchphrases, fashion, sensibilities, not to mention the stars and the films themselves, you are doing yourself an injustice by not diving in. If you're not a reader, might I suggest the Audible version, narrated by Blane (That's not a name! That's a major appliance!) or, as some may know him, Andrew McCarthy.

The 1980s is what some (Me!) declare the golden era of film. Of course, you can argue, everyone holds the music and film during their upbringing sacred. Can I just get this out of the way, I'm biased! I'm owning it! There. I have fallen in love with films from all eras, but this time period, I, like many others, hold dear. That especially holds for one of the 80s icons belonging to a select group of actors who found fame and dominated a decade of films made by directors and writers who curated and embraced that space in time. Their films reflected their love of the generation, even if they were not of the generation.

Joel Schumacher, John Hughes, Robert Zemeckis, Richard Donner, Tim Burton, Rob Reiner, there's too many to name. They all showed us their take on the generation that followed them, and you could tell, they got it. Their palettes consisted of what we lovingly call The Brat Pack. Andrew McCarthy would be in the group including but not limited to Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Eric Stoltz, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, James Spader, Robert Downey Jr. and Ally Sheedy You might include Kevin Bacon, Matthew Broderick, Jon Cryer, brother-and-sister John Cusack and Joan Cusack, Jami Gertz, Mary Stuart Masterson, Sean Penn and Kiefer Sutherland. Again, too many to name.

Andrew McCarty is embarking on a journey to find out what it has meant and how it has shaped their lives to be included in the iconic group. "This is a personal journey of discovery," said McCarthy. "It's been pulling at me for years. I need to know if the other members of the Brat Pack have felt like I've felt or if they've had a different experience entirely."

"The book explores a defining moment in pop culture through the lens of a charter member of Hollywood's Brat Pack," added Network's Brian Gersh, "and we are excited to partner with Andrew as he dives deep into his quest to understand what it has meant to be part of this iconic group of actors."

Demi Moore said of the memoir, "With wit, wisdom, and a depth of honesty that will resonate to your core, Andrew McCarthy lays down the armor of an unknowable scared boy to shine light on the complex and conflicting pieces that make up the intelligent, introspective, compassionate, and wise man who is even more lovable than the boy we first fell in love with."

With all of the 'Where are they now?' lists that seem to churn through every other news cycle, the Brat Pack never fails to show up. The unique pleasure of one of the Pack taking us along with him to share in the walk through their shared histories is what millions of people have been waiting for. This news comes to us from Deadline.