This spring, Fathom Events, Paramount Pictures and Screen Media present limited theatrical screenings in March and April of two films to commemorate Scotland's fight for independence in the 13th century: Paramount's award-winning epic Braveheart and Screen Media's U.S. premiere of the new feature film Robert the Bruce.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Braveheart won five Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, and will screen on March 22 and 23. Robert the Bruce will make its U.S. premiere in a one-day-only presentation on April 16. In addition to these special screenings, Braveheart will be available in a Limited Edition 25th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Steelbook beginning May 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

A richly detailed saga of power, passion and the fight for freedom, Braveheart stars Mel Gibson (who also took home the Oscar for Best Director) as William Wallace, a bold Scotsman who rallies his countrymen to liberation from oppressive English rule. Fathom Events' special anniversary presentations of Braveheart will also feature a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Robert the Bruce. The new film picks up the historical timeline when its title character, now the King of Scotland, retreats from the battlefield and is cared for by peasants who inspire him to rise again. Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen portrays Robert the Bruce in both films.

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, also announced its acquisition of all U.S. rights to Robert the Bruce, an inspiring story of the courage of ordinary Scots. When their King is injured and hiding from the English army that controls their lands, a widow and her family nurse him back to health, risking their lives for the life of their King and their hope for a free Scotland. Defying their clan, which has pledged itself to England, and inspiring him to fight again, they join The Bruce as he sets out to win the long-sought independence of their beloved country.

"The long journey from dream to screen is finally over and I like our timing. Not only are we coinciding with the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, when The Bruce declared Scotland a free land, we are also coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Braveheart," said Angus Macfadyen.

Written by Eric Belgau and Angus Macfadyen, Robert The Bruce is directed by Richard Gray and also stars Jared Harris, Anna Hutchison, Patrick Fugit, Zach McGowan, Emma Kenney, Melora Walters, Mhairi Calvey, Kevin McNally, Shane Coffey, and Talitha and Gabriel Bateman. The film was produced by Gray, Hutchinson, Macfadyen and Nick Farnell with Executive Producers Carter Boehm, Sharon Cox and Mike Gillespie.

Tickets for Braveheart are available now, while tickets for Robert the Bruce will be available on February 28. Advance tickets for both films can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.