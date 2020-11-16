Action movie icon Bruce Willis is making his triumphant return to the science fiction genre in the sci-fi actioner Breach, also known as Anti-Life, and Saban Films have now released the first trailer. Despite his absence from sci-fi and space-related antics, the 65-year-old Die Hard star slides easily back into the genre, with the trailer finding Willis on typically endearingly arrogant form as he battles a shape-shifting alien while aboard an isolated space station.

After fleeing from a devastating plague on Earth, Breach finds Bruce Willis and crew on an interstellar ark that comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity. Looking like a less bone-chilling take on The Thing-in-space, the trailer finds Willis and the crew banding together for survival and gives the actor ample opportunities to look sternly down the barrel of a gun.

Directed by John Suits from a screenplay co-written by Edward Drake and Corey Large, Breach stars Cody Kearsley as Noah, Callan Mulvey as Teek, Kassandra Clementi as Hayley, Rachel Nichols as Chambers, Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Stanley, and Thomas Jane as Admiral alongside Bruce Willis as Clay Young.

Throughout his career, Bruce Willis has starred in several science fiction movies that have gone on to be considered classics of the genre. Willis first journeyed into the cosmos in Michael Bay's Armageddon, wherein Willis space-suited up to save the world from a giant asteroid alongside Ben Affleck, and Luc Besson's 1997 movie The Fifth Element, which finds Willis saving the world from Gary Oldman's nefarious plans and weird haircut, alongside Milla Jovovich.

The Hollywood icon blew our minds in the likes of Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel masterpiece 12 Monkeys, starring alongside Brad Pitt, and again more recently in Rian Johnson's Looper, which also involved Willis traveling through time in order to stop the young version of himself, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and avenge his future wife.

Willis' dalliances with sci-fi vary between both the mind-bending and action-packed kind, with Breach looking very much like the latter, with the action superstar consistently being given bigger and bigger guns throughout the trailer.

It's great to see Willis return to a genre that has served him so well over the years, with Breach just one of his future forays with science fiction. The other is Cosmic Sin, which finds Willis teaming up again with Breach writers Edward Drake, Corey Large. Willis stars as James Ford, one of the members of a group of rogue soldiers tasked with saving the earth from an invading alien force in a futuristic human society. The band of warriors and scientists must fight to protect humanity from this hostile alien species, who possess the power to infect and take over human hosts and have now set their sights on humanity's destruction. Also starring Frank Grillo and Luke Wilson, Cosmic Sin and Breach sound rather similar, but does that really matter when they're just excuses for Willis to kick some alien teeth (or whatever they have) in?

Breach is due to be released in theaters and on VOD and digital platforms on December 18, 2020. This comes to us from Saban Films.