A new scene from The Breakfast Club has surfaced online, featuring Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. The never-before-seen clip has surfaced online to promote the upcoming 4K Criterion Collection version of the movie that contains nearly an hour of deleted scenes that have never been released anywhere before. The 4K restoration of the 1980s classic is more than enough to get fans on board, but seeing deleted scenes from such a beloved movie is a real treat, especially over 50-minutes worth of footage from the John Hughes movie.

In the new clip from The Breakfast Club, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are together in the Girls' restroom and Ringwald is trying to become friends with Sheedy, despite her very bizarre tendencies. "So sad. You're washing your hands, but you'll eat food inches away from a toilet," Ringwald, who plays Claire, says. Sheedy, who plays the character Allison, proceeds to eat a chip out of the sink, further grossing out the uptight Claire. The scene would have fit perfectly in the movie, further showing the differences between Claire and Allison. In addition, the scene is well done and does not seem like something that should have been obviously axed out of the movie.

The Breakfast Club came out in 1985 and was originally going to be titled The Lunch Bunch, but was thankfully changed after one of John Hughes' friends told him about the Breakfast Club at his high school growing up. Molly Ringwald was said to have been Hughes' muse during the making of the movie. Costume designer Marilyn Vance has said that Ringwald had a lot of creative input behind the scenes, while the rest of the cast had the creative freedom to adlib lines, which John Hughes would incorporate and often rewrite the script on the spot to reflect the changes that the young cast had made.

In addition to Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, the movie also starred Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Paul Gleason. The performances of the different high school cliques still resonates today and The Breakfast Club is hailed as one of the best movies about high school ever made. The characters and the performances are nearly perfect. Judd Nelson reportedly stayed in character even while the camera wasn't rolling, tormenting his co-stars on the set, which makes his bully character even more believable, especially since he was reportedly almost fired for too much torment of Molly Ringwald behind-the-scenes.

The Breakfast Club has been released on DVD and Blu-ray before, but none of the previous releases of the movie contained the deleted scenes and instead featured audio commentary from Anthony Michael Hall, who recently made headlines for his arrest for assaulting a neighbor, and Judd Nelson. The Criterion Collection Blu-ray edition of The Breakfast Club comes out on January 2nd, 2018, featuring almost an hour of never-before-seen footage that didn't make it until the movie. Until then, make sure you check out the deleted scene below, featuring Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, courtesy of Vulture.