Have we truly seen the last of Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie? The long-awaited epilogue to Vince Gilligan's beloved series Breaking Bad arrived in theaters and on Netflix over the weekend, providing fans with some additional closure for the character of Jesse beyond what we were given in the series finale. Now that the movie is out, Aaron Paul is looking toward the future and isn't ruling out more Jesse in that future.

Warning: spoilers ahead for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The end of the movie sees Jesse finally finding some semblance of peace. After a whole lot of violent and tense runaround, Jesse makes his way to Alaska with the hopes of starting a new life. During a recent interview. Aaron Paul was asked about the possibility of another movie, one that perhaps could chronicle Jesse's life in Alaska. Here's what Paul had to say about it.

"You know what? It really is so nice to see a glimmer of hope in Jesse's life, and there's a subtle layer of peace that just kinda falls over him as he's driving into Haines, Alaska. It's honestly the same sort of closure that I forced myself to create for him. But just much more layered. I always hoped that he would find himself in the middle of Alaska, and now he is. But it did just get me excited, obviously, to work with Vince again. I just love that man so much, and if I could only work with him for the rest of my career, I would be the luckiest guy in Hollywood. I feel so blessed to be able to work alongside of not only a damn genius, but just such a humble, beautiful one."

That's obviously a bit of a nothing answer, when we get right down to it. That said, Aaron Paul clearly still has a lot of love for Jesse and for Vince Gilligan. None of us really ever thought we'd get more Breaking Bad and yet, here we are with a full movie. So who knows? Anything is possible.

There is one more, very obvious place that Jesse could show up again, which has been discussed a great deal in the past. Better Call Saul is gearing up for season 5 and the spin-off series, given the timeline, could possibly feature Aaron Paul's character in some way. Speaking specifically about that possibility, Paul had this to say.

"[Laughs] If Vince asked me to jump onto Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat. And I would know it's for very good reasons. So we'll see. Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don't want to just throw you in a scene that doesn't make sense. Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don't want fans to kind of scratch their head and they're like, "Well, why did that happen?" [Laughs]"

Ultimately, this is all up to Vince Gilligan. If he wants it to happen and has a good reason, it will happen. If not, at least Jesse and the fans finally got some closure. El Camion: A Breaking Bad Movie is streaming on Netflix now. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.