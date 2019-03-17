We all know that a Breaking Bad Movie is on the way. However, Aaron Paul refuses to acknowledge its existence, though he believes if one were to happen, it would "have to star Jesse." Back at the end of last year, Paul decided to take a break from social media, which is when the highly anticipated movie started production. Since then, numerous pictures from the set have found their way online, though they have mostly been of popular locations from the hit AMC series.

While speaking at the Sun Valley Film Festival this weekend, Aaron Paul was asked about the Breaking Bad movie. "If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it," Paul said when asked about the movie happening. The actor also addressed the nature of rumors, going out of his way to play it off like the Breaking Bad movie isn't real. He explains.

"Rumors are funny, I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo. I haven't heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I'd love to be a part of it."

While Aaron Paul was acting like the Breaking Bad movie doesn't exist, he also divulged what would happen "if" the movie were to be made. He said, "In case you haven't caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so... it has to star Jesse," which is a no-brainer, but it is a good tease for the upcoming project, which has presumably wrapped production by this point. Series co-star Bryan Cranston has talked about the movie more than once, but has not disclosed whether he has a role. Fans of the show are expecting at least a cameo from Cranston.

Aaron Paul is doing an excellent job of keeping the Breaking Bad movie a mystery. Though there are no details about the project, it is believed that it will focus and Jesse Pinkman and his life after the tragic events of the series finale. There have been leaked set photos that show off many famous locations from the hit AMC series, so we know that Pinkman will be exploring his past as he tries to move forward. While there are a lot of questions in regard to the movie, Paul is keeping his mouth shut for the time being.

It was recently revealed that the Breaking Bad movie will debut on Netflix upon its release instead of airing on AMC. As for when the movie will make its debut, that is currently a mystery like everything else having to do with the project at this time. With that being said, we can't be too far away from an official announcement with additional details about what we can all expect when the movie finally lands on the streaming platform. The Breaking Bad movie news was first reported by Variety.