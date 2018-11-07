Bryan Cranston talked about the Breaking Bad Movie, and says that he will return if Vince Gilligan asks him to. The actor admitted to knowing about the new movie, and pretty much confirmed the news without coming out and directly saying it. Bryan Cranston gets asked about Breaking Bad on a daily basis and loves the time that he spent with the cast and crew. It was rumored earlier today that the movie is going to be a sequel and that it will feature the return of Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

When asked about the Breaking Bad movie, Bryan Cranston paused for a moment before moving forward. From there, he chose his words very carefully as Dan Patrick grilled him over the phone. After some uncomfortable silence, Cranston spilled his guts. He had this to say.

"Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad. But I honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn't tell you... If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius."

Bryan Cranston went on to give a little bit of extra information that has not been reported yet. He said that the new story, "from what I'm told, gets into at least... a couple of the characters." Cranston says that the story will put an end to two character storylines that people have been asking about for the last five years. He also admitted that he has talked to Vince Gilligan about the Breaking Bad movie, though he admits that he has not read a script at this point in time.

Additionally, it appears that there will be more than a few of the original cast members appearing in the Breaking Bad movie, according to Bryan Cranston. He admits that he has no idea if he'll be in it, but says that he would love to even visit the set to hang with the old cast and crew at the very least. As for how Walter White could return, Cranston isn't sure, though he did talk about the possibility of some flashbacks. The actor did a pretty good job of giving out a decent amount of information about the movie, without giving away too much and getting in trouble with Vince Gilligan.

The Breaking Bad movie has not been officially announced yet, but it sounds like it's happening, from the sound of Bryan Cranston's clues. Aaron Paul is heavily rumored to be returning as Jesse Pinkman, but it's unclear who the other character is that Cranston was referring to. For now, we'll just have to sit back and wait. With that being said, we could very well end up seeing a Cranston return to the iconic Walter White character when the movie premieres. While we wait for more information about the Breaking Bad movie, you can watch the interview with Bryan Cranston below, thanks to the Dan Patrick Show YouTube show.