Vince Gilligan might have revealed Jesse Pinkman's fate in the Breaking Bad Movie in an old interview. For now, the project hasn't even been officially announced, but it is currently filming in and around the Albuquerque area and has been since December. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the highly anticipated movie will premiere on Netflix before heading to AMC, which is the opposite to how the show used to work when it was still going. There could be possible SPOILERS for the Breaking Bad Movie below.

In an unearthed interview from 2013, Vince Gilligan was asked what happened to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman after the show ended. Breaking Bad's final episode saw Walter White get shot, and presumably killed, while Pinkman was able to escape the white supremacist gang. Since the movie is currently happening, this old quote sure looks to be pretty interesting. Gilligan had this to say in 2013.

"My personal feeling is that he got away. But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they're going to find this kid's fingerprints all over this lab and they're going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he's still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that's the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it."

In the Breaking Bad finale script, Vince Gilligan wrote, "From here on, it's up to us to say where he's headed. I like to call it 'something better' and leave it at that." It seems that things may get better for Jesse Pinkman and then get worse as the story goes along, depending on what Gilligan decided to do with the script. However, we all know that it's not going to be an overly happy tone.

Jesse Pinkman has a lot to run away from and a lot of memories that he'll never forget, which may add up to a pretty tortured version of the character, even more so than he was before. The Breaking Bad Movie is going to feature a real struggle for Aaron Paul's character that will take him through his past. We've seen set pictures of familiar landmarks, like the Pinkman house, but it's not clear if these places will be used in flashbacks, or if Pinkman is returning after escaping.

When Aaron Paul's Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston, was asked about Jesse Pinkman's future, the actor stated that he wanted a better life for the character. Cranston said that he wants something that sees him on "the straight and narrow," which leads to Pinkman finding and opening up to another human being in his life. That sounds like some fairy tale type of thing and we all know that's probably not in the cards for Jesse in the Breaking Bad Movie. You can read the original interview with Vince Gilligan over at GQ.