A possible Netflix leak may have just revealed the Breaking Bad movie's official title and story details. It's been a big weekend for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service as they take over the Anaheim Convention Center, announcing a ton of titles coming to the platform. However, it looks like Netflix may have accidentally (or on purpose) leaked some huge information about one of its own upcoming highly secretive projects, which a lot of people are going to be very interested in checking out.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ follow-up movie will reportedly be titled ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.’The @netflix film is set to focus on Jesse Pinkman.



Breaking Bad’in devamı olarak hazırlanan filmin adı “yanlışlıkla” açıklandı:

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” pic.twitter.com/km9uaA9Ltt — Bora Kaymaz (@bora_kaymaz) August 24, 2019

The Breaking Bad leak appeared on the official Netflix site, but has since been pulled after attention was drawn to it. Screenshots were taken and it appears to be official. With that being said, the title of the highly anticipated movie is reportedly El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which sounds almost too perfect and is a lot better than the working title of Greenbriar. You can read the synopsis below.

"Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law and his past. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan."

Not only that, but it appears we might be seeing the Breaking Bad movie a lot sooner than originally expected. The alleged release date is October 11th, though that has not been officially confirmed. Come to think of it, the movie has not even been acknowledged by Vince Gilligan or Aaron Paul. Bryan Cranston has all but said it was a reality, but never explicitly stated that it was a real project and never said whether or not he's in it. This may have been one of the best "accidental" leaks of all time.

But, we know it's happening. Last year, we saw the Breaking Bad movie crew all over the original sets of the hit AMC show in and around the New Mexico area. Aaron Paul went dark on social media at the same time and then found time to start a mezcal company up with Bryan Cranston. He hasn't said anything about a movie, but Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk certainly has. Odenkirk is excited for the Breaking Bad movie and can't believe they've been able to keep it a secret for as long as they have. The actor revealed this news just last week.

Bob Odenkirk also revealed that the Breaking Bad movie is finished being shot, which makes complete sense since it the production was so long ago. Now, we're left with a lot of questions. If the movie is really coming out this fall, will it connect to Better Call Saul? Will Bryan Cranston return as Walter White for some flashback sequences? There's too many questions to ask, but let's hope that this Netflix leak proves to be true because it sounds pretty great. Reddit was the first to discover Netflix's "accidental" leak of the Breaking Bad movie title and story synopsis.