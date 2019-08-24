It looks like Netflix was indeed up to something sneaky today. The Breaking Bad movie is officially on the way, streaming October 11, and we now have the teaser trailer to prove it. Earlier, during the constant barrage of Disney news coming out of D23, one Breaking Bad fan noticed something peculiar on the official Netflix site. The official title, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was revealed along with a short synopsis, which reads: "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity. Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future." The info was later deleted.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

October 11

Some Breaking Bad fans cried fake news, but it was all real. The teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is here and it features the return of fan-favorite character Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) as he is questioned on the whereabouts of one Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). However, Skinny Pete isn't going to roll on his old buddy since he knows everything that he just went through and he isn't going to let anyone put Pinkman back in a cage.

In addition to the teaser trailer, it has been confirmed that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is arriving on October 11th. That means we're only a few short months away from getting some closure on the Jesse Pinkman saga. Will Walter White be back? Bryan Cranston has teased involvement, but never even admitted that the movie was actually happening. If Cranston's Walter White is back, it's only going to be shown through some flashbacks, unless they're going to turn him into a Force Ghost like the Star Wars franchise would do. All kidding aside, that isn't going to happen.

Breaking Bad fans knew something was up when they saw crews setting up around the New Mexico area in spots where the famous AMC show set up shop. The show is so popular that there are tour guides showing where these locations are, so it didn't take a detective to figure out what was going on. Soon, the images from these sets started flooding social media, and then came the spotting of actor Aaron Paul, which sealed the deal. But still, Paul would not admit to anything. However, the cat is out of the bag now.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk recently talked about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and said he didn't know much about it. He may have been telling the truth, but there is now speculation that the show might have a run in with the movie, which would be a pretty amazing way to wrap everything up. For now, that's just an unconfirmed rumor, but a lot of these rumors have been proven to be true over the past several months. Odenkirk also admitted that he was shocked they were able to keep the movie a secret for so long. It's no longer a secret. You can check out the trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below, thanks to the Netflix Twitter account.