Bob Odenkirk is excited for the upcoming Breaking Bad Movie. So far, nobody has come out and said that the movie is actually officially happening, but Odenkirk had no problem talking about it during a recent interview. The Better Call Saul star is getting fans hyped for the upcoming season 5 where he promises everything is ramping up. However, the discussion always leads back to the original show and the highly secretive movie, which was shot in and around the New Mexico area, using many of the same sets from the original Breaking Bad run.

The Breaking Bad movie is expected to premiere on AMC and Netflix sometime next year. Other than that, we've been in the dark. When asked about the movie, Bob Odenkirk said, "I've heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can't wait to see it." As for now, it is believed that the movie centers on Jesse Pinkman and the aftermath of the final episode of the hit AMC series. Odenkirk had this to say about the secrecy surrounding the movie.

"I don't know what people know and don't know. I find it hard to believe you don't know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They've done an amazing job of keeping it a secret."

Aaron Paul is starring in the Breaking Bad movie, but he has kept his mouth shut about the project over the last several months, even going as far as to take a social media break when production began. It didn't take long for diehard fans to notice production crews set up all around the now-famous set locations of the original show in the New Mexico area, which quickly saw pictures find their way on social media. While details are fuzzy at the moment, the excitement is starting to build.

Bryan Cranston has pretty much confirmed the Breaking Bad movie without ever explicitly saying anything. Cranston and Arron Paul have had been on the same responses when asked about the secret movie, noting they "haven't" hear about it, but they'd "love" to be a part of it, should it come into fruition. While Paul's role is confirmed, fans are still waiting to hear if Cranston's infamous Walter White makes a return. The two actors were recently teasing something big on social media, but it ended up being for their joint effort Dos Hombres Mezcal.

As for how Bryan Cranston could make a comeback, most Breaking Bad fan are in agreement that it would have to be through flashbacks. This makes the most sense since it looks like White died during the last episode to let Jesse Pinkman escape. Regardless, even if Cranston isn't involved, we're all about to get some much needed closure on the Pinkman story, which is something fans have wondered about ever since the show came to an end in September 2013. Hopefully some more news about the Breaking Bad movie will be announced soon. Until then, you can check out the interview with Bob Odenkirk over at The Hollywood Reporter.