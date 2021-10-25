It looks like the Brenassiance continues with beloved actor Brendan Fraser landing another big role. Per Deadline, Fraser is reportedly set to join the cast of Batgirl alongside Leslie Grace as the titular superhero. According to the report, Fraser will be playing a villain, and while this isn't officially confirmed, word is he will play the supervillain Firefly. Whomever he's playing, the popular actor's involvement will undoubtedly spark more interest in the upcoming movie.

From Warner Bros. and DC Films , Batgirl is in development for a release exclusive to HBO Max. Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are on board to direct the movie using a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash). Kristin Burr is producing. Along with Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, the cast will include Jacob Scipio in a mystery role and J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon.

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham," said producer Kristin Burr of the movie previously, per THR. "Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool."

"We wanted to have a very broad casting," Arbi said of the search for Barbara Gordon at DC FanDome. "It was a very wide range of ages and races. What was important for us was that the best actress for the part would be cast. Eventually, we saw Leslie. ...There was something that," Arbi snapped his fingers. "Hit a nerve, and [we] felt like we were actually watching Barbara Gordon."

Full plot details haven't been revealed for Batgirl, but it's been established that the movie will follow the Barbara Gordon incarnation of the character with Grace in the role. Barbara is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon and has most often been depicted as Batgirl, though Betty Kane was the first version that was introduced in 1961. In many Batman-related stories, Barbara is left paralyzed after a brutal attack by the Joker, though she continues to remotely assist Batman under her new name Oracle.

In the 1960s, Yvonne Craig became the first person to portray a live-action Batgirl as Barbara Gordon in the original Batman TV show. Alicia Silverstone played a live-action version of Batgirl in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin, but her name was Barbara Wilson and she wasn't Jim Gordon's daughter. Hannah Gunn and Jete Laurence briefly portrayed Gordon's daughter in The Dark Knight and Gotham, respectively, though neither became Batgirl. Savannah Welch plays Barbara as Oracle in the HBO Max series Titans.

Brendan Fraser, who's well known for his roles from past popular movies like Encino Man and The Mummy, has had a bit of a career resurgence lately, resulting in several major roles coming his way. It was recently announced that he will play the lead role in The Whale, the newest movie by acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Fraser will also star alongside big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. He also plays Robotman in the series Doom Patrol.

Batgirl doesn't have a release date yet as not many other details are available. What's known is that it will be released exclusively on HBO Max.