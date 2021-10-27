Working in Hollywood for nearly four decades, Brendan Fraser is an enigma. He has taken questionable roles in his career, and for a stretch of time, he wasn't doing much of anything at all. Well, that is all about to change. Love for Brendan Fraser has been taking over social media. Maybe it's the nostalgia that so many have for his classic movies. Maybe it's because he has some very exciting upcoming roles including a 600-pound English teacher in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and the villain in the anticipated Batgirl film.

Regardless, it is clear that Brendan Fraser is about to have an epic comeback that is well deserved. Fraser rose to stardom in the 90's while showcasing his comedic chops in films like George Of The Jungle, Airheads, and Encino Man. He also proved that he can take on dramatic roles after being cast in 1992's School Ties. He has been popping up more and more in both films and television, proving that he still has the charisma and talent to light up the screen. Fraser has some highly anticipated projects in the making. Before those are released, let's take a look at 12 of his greatest films, ranked.

12 Crash

In Paul Haggis's best-picture winner, Crash, Fraser plays Rick Cabot, a Los Angeles District Attorney, who finds himself in a moral conundrum while navigating racial tensions and trying to win re-election. Even though the film is considered by many to be the "worst best-picture" winner of all time, it is still a great movie. Fraser gives a very convincing performance in this supporting role.

11 Gimme Shelter

Fraser plays Tom Fitzpatrick, a wealthy Wall Street broker, opposite Vanessa Hudgens in this 2013 drama. Fitzpatrick is a man torn between supporting his current family and being there for his estranged daughter. Afterin Gimme Shelter was released, Fraser donated his salary to the real life shelter that the film is based on.

10 The Air I Breathe

Jieho Lee's 2007 crime drama The Air I Breathe is both extremely visual and poetic. Fraser plays the role of Pleasure, a man with a dark past who has the ability to see the future. The film definitely took many creative risks, and although it may not be for everyone, it is certainly original.

9 Airheads

Fraser plays Rex alongside Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi in this 1994 comedy about three aspiring rock musicians who end up holding a radio station hostage. Airheads is by no means a masterpiece, but it's perfect for anybody looking to veg out on the couch and have a good laugh.

8 No Sudden Move

Steven Soderbergh's latest crime film gave us a sneak peek at Fraser's physical transformation for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film, The Whale. Fraser plays Doug Jones, a criminal recruiter who hires a team of gangsters to carry out a job that goes extremely sideways. No Sudden Move undoubtedly proves that Fraser is back to work.

7 School Ties

In one of Fraser's earliest dramatic roles, he plays David Greene, a Jewish high school student who is awarded a football scholarship at an elite prep school. Greene faces extreme antisemitism in School Ties, and academic pressure as he navigates his new school, creating a dramatic and thought-provoking film.

6 The Mummy Returns

We seldom see sequels that live up to the first film. Fortunately, The Mummy Returns achieves this feat, giving us new characters, adventures, and terrifying monsters. Fraser returns as Rick O'Connell in a new quest to defeat the evil Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) in this kick-butt action film.

5 Encino Man

Although his character may be 2 million years old in this 1992 comedy, Fraser was only twenty-four when he played Link, the lovable and ignorant caveman who won our hearts. High-jinks ensue as Link navigates high school alongside his new best friends Dave (Sean Astin) and Stoney (Pauley Shore). Encino Man undoubtedly showcases the comedic and physical capabilities of Fraser as an actor.

4 Blast From The Past

In Blast From The Past, Fraser plays Adam Webber, a 30 year old man who has spent his entire life in a bomb shelter with his eccentric parents. Watching Adam navigate 1990's Los Angeles for the first time is absolutely hilarious. This underrated movie is filled with heart, laughs, and fantastic supporting performances from Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek.

3 The Quiet American

The 2002 film adaptation of Graham Greene's bestselling novel The Quiet American earned very positive reviews from critics. Fraser plays Alden Pyle, a young American, who finds himself in a love triangle with reporter Thomas Fowler (Michael Caine), and Phuong (Do Thi Hai Yen) in Vietnam toward the end of the First Indochina War.

2 Gods and Monsters

Gods and Monsters recounts the last days of legendary filmmaker James Whale (Ian McKellen), famously known for directing Frankenstein. Fraser plays Whale's young gardener, Clayton Boone, and the two begin a complicated friendship. The tragic story tackles love, mortality, and acceptance, resulting in one of Fraser's finest films.

1 The Mummy

It should be no surprise that The Mummy lands the #1 spot. This is a classic action film that has everything. Fantastic special effects, lovable characters, and frightening monsters make this movie unforgettable. Fraser proved himself as a leading man when he took the role of the brave and charming Rick O'Connel. The film was an immense success and spawned a franchise. Say what you want about Brendan Fraser, but after watching {{33}}, there will be no doubts...he is the real deal.