Brendan Fraser has been getting a lot of love online following the recent announcement that he's been cast in a Martin Scorsese movie, and video footage of his response has been going viral on TikTok. As has been reported, Fraser will star in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, appearing alongside other big name stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Fans had been rooting for Fraser's return to the spotlight and his name was trending with fans everywhere showing support for his casting.

After the announcement, Brendan Fraser had a video chat with a TikToker named Lindley, who purchased a virtual meet-and-greet with the actor through GalaxyCon Live. The two spoke about his upcoming role in Killers of the Flower Moon, and Fraser is clearly pretty stoked about working on such an important project with other Hollywood greats. By the end of the brief conversation, Lindley knew enough to conclude that Fraser is the "purest of souls." The clip is spreading throughout social media and you can watch it below.

Brendan Fraser is the best. Cast him in everything! pic.twitter.com/TiddjbAfR9 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 9, 2021

"I'm going to work with Scorsese and Leo and Bob DeNiro," Fraser tells Lindley in the video. When she congratulates him for the "exciting" news, Fraser adds, "Thank you, I think I might be sick! A little anxious. I mean, it's going to be fun, but I'm like [pretends to chew fingernails]."

Referring to the immense fan support for the actor online, Lindley then tells Fraser: "You've got this. You've got this. Just know that the internet is so behind you. We're so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you. And we can't wait to see what you do next."

In response, Fraser smiles and takes a sip of water, seemingly taking a moment to collect his thoughts. Appearing to choke up, Fraser tips the cowboy hat he's wearing and says, "Shucks, ma'am."

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on TikTok. Lindley has also posted the clip to her personal Instagram account. Describing what the experience meant to her, she says in the caption, "Thank you @galaxyconlive for making this dream come true. THE MUMMY has been such a huge part of my life, so being able to meet Brendan Fraser is a memory I will treasure forever."

Lindley, who dressed up as Evie from The Mummy for the occasion, adds: "And if anyone needs proof that this man is the purest of souls, here it is! He came ready with a rose, a hat-change, and as soon as he saw what I was wearing, he said 'Evie, the years have been good to you!' Just the sweetest man, and pardon my awkwardness, but I wanted to let him know how much the internet loves him, in case he was not already aware."

Killers of the Flower Moon doesn't yet have an official release date set. Meanwhile, Fraser is also set to star in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie The Whale. Let's keep those roles for him coming as all of us seem to be enjoying this apparent Fraser renaissance. The original video of Fraser and Lindley was posted by @littlelottiecosplay on TikTok.