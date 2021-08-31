Brendan Fraser's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is long overdue, and given his recent emergence back into the spotlight, now's as good a time as any to finally make it happen. Fraser, perhaps best known for his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and its sequels, hard largely kept a low profile in more recent years. He's since been more active with his acting career with multiple big roles for the beloved actor currently in the works.

One upcoming project will see Brendan Fraser teaming up with Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan) for a movie called The Whale. Directed by Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale stars Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his daughter after abandoning his family for a lover years ago. He has been binge eating out of pain and guilt in the time since. It might be Fraser's most unusual role yet and many fans are excited to see how it plays out with Aronofsky at the helm.

Fraser has also been cast for a role in Martin Scorsese's next feature, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie will partner the actor with names like Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, and this also has Fraser fans feeling pretty happy. In one popular viral video, a fan tells Fraser on a video call that the internet has been rooting for him with these big roles he's been getting lately, and the actor gets choked up a little in response.

Clearly keeping busy, Fraser has also lined up another starring role in the upcoming comedy Brothers. Directed by Max Barbakow, the comedy features Fraser in a main role alongside other fan favorite actors like Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, and Glenn Close. Described as similar in nature to the classic comedy movie Twins, the project is now filming in Atlanta and hails from Legendary Entertainment.

Brendan Fraser is the best. Cast him in everything! pic.twitter.com/TiddjbAfR9 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 9, 2021

Recently, Fraser has appeared in TV shows like The Affair and Trust. He is also known to DC fans for his role as Cliff Steele, aka Robotman, in Titans, a role that he reprises in the spinoff series Doom Patrol. This ongoing role, along with getting cast in main roles for several upcoming projects, had sparked what many are calling the Brendan Fraser Renaissance, or the "Brenaissance."

Given that he headlined a blockbuster movie franchise with The Mummy in addition to many other memorable roles, it may surprise some fans to know that Fraser does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2006, he was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame, becoming the first American-born actor in history to receive the honor. One would presume a Hollywood star would be close behind, but that day still has yet to come for Fraser.

This year's new names announced for the Hollywood Walk of Fame include various big names like James Hong, Willem Dafoe, Carrie Fisher, Jason Momoa, Regina King, Ming-Na Wen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Michael B. Jordan. These are certainly all incredible talents, although there's no doubt that many of Fraser's fans would have been stoked to see his name included on that list. One look at social media these days is all it takes to show just how popular Fraser really is all over the world. Perhaps by the time the committee announces the new inductees next year for the Class of 2023, Fraser will finally be included, as he deserves to be.

