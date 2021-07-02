WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart is getting a lot of praise and well wishes from his fans as well as his contemporaries in honor of his 64th birthday. After making his debut in WWE (then WWF) in 1984, Hart would go on to become one of pro wrestling's most popular performers by the mid-90s. He is also known to wrestling fans worldwide as the "best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be."
On Twitter, there's a swarm of tribute posts going up to honor Hart for his birthday. Nattie Neidhart, Hart's real-life niece and the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, wrote in a tweet: "Happy birthday, Hitman. Thank you for always being there for my dad and for me, unconditionally. You truly are the BEST."
Posting an image of Hart applying the Sharpshooter to Randy Savage, CM Punk tweeted, "Happy birthday to the best ever @BretHart."
"Happy Birthday @BretHart," tweeted JTG, who was one half of Cryme Tyme alongside late wrestler Shad Gaspard. "This was my first time ever meeting The Hitman. Shad and I went to RAW just to meet him ( We weren't even scheduled on the show). Bret signed my book and gave me some of the best advice."
Retweeting footage from their time in the Royal Rumble 1994 match together, Lex Luger said, "I was so nervous about us both hitting the floor simultaneously. @BretHart took command and made it happen. Living up to his moniker of being the best."
"Happy Birthday Hitman," tweeted NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.
And the Calgary Hitmen, the junior hockey league named after Hart's wrestling moniker, added in another tweet: "Wishing a happy birthday to the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be - friend of the team and Calgary's own @BretHart !"
Many fans are also paying tribute to The Hitman on his special day. One very big fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Bret Hart. You are the reason I fell in love with professional wrestling 30 years ago. You instilled in me that with hard work and dedication, you can do anything. I respect the hell out of you. No one comes close."
Another tweet added: "I keep hearing that yesterday was Canada Day but I think I speak for everyone when I say today is the REAL Canada Day. A Canada Day the likes you've never seen in your whole life. Happy birthday Hitman!!!"
And another fan posted a photo of herself with Bret and wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the most incredible human beings God ever created - @BretHart ! I'm so happy you exist & even happier I grew up being a Bret Hart fan."
Hart has since retired from sports entertainment, though he makes sporadic appearances on WWE programming, including a second WWE Hall of Fame induction as a member of The Hart Foundation in 2019. All of his classic matches from both WWE and WCW can be watched on the streaming service Peacock. Happy birthday, Bret "The Hitman" Hart! You can see what other fans are saying about The Hitman in honor of his birthday on Twitter.