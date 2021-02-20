Brett Ratner will return to the director's chair for an Untitled Milli Vanilli Project, a long-time passion project for the Rush Hour director. Deadline reports that Ratner's RatPac Entertainment has struck a deal with Millennium Media to develop the project, which Ratner has been trying to get off the ground for at least ten years. Sales have reportedly launched ahead of the upcoming virtual EFM. No official comment has yet been given by Ratner or Millennium.

The Milli Vanilli life rights were acquired from surviving band member Fab Morvan and the movie will include all of the group's most well-known hits. That includes "Girl You Know It's True," written by Kevin Liles; Liles will also serve as an executive producer for the movie. Ratner will be directing using a screenplay penned by Rush Hour 2 & 3 writer Jeff Nathanson.

Brett Ratner, who helmed movies the Rush Hour trilogy, Red Dragon, and X-Men: The Last Stand, hasn't directed a feature since Hercules was released in 2014. In 2017, the director was accused of sexual misconduct by no less than seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Warner Bros. responded by immediately severing all ties with Ratner, opting not to renew their lucrative co-producing deal. Ratner denied the allegations in a statement released at the time.

"In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities," Ratner said. "I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."

Since his Warner Bros. ousting, Ratner had been keeping a low profile. He quietly returned to filmmaking in 2019 as a producer on Georgetown, Christoph Waltz's crime drama starring Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, and Annette Bening. Earlier this month, it was also reported that Ratner's studio RatPac Entertainment had acquired the life story rights to WallStreetBets founders Jaime and Joel Rogozinski. WallStreetBets is the subreddit known for its role in the well-publicized GameStop stock frenzy last month.

From Munich, Germany, Milli Vanilli was established in 1988 by music producer Frank Farian. Consisting of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, the duo very quickly found success when they entered the scene, selling millions of records in a few short years. In 1990, the pair won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, making the group even more popular with a future that seemed incredibly bright at the time.

Of course, most of us will know that things only went south from there. When it was revealed that Morvan and Pilatus did not actually perform the group's vocals and were lip syncing during live performances, their star power crumbled fast. The two planned a comeback in 1998 with a new album with Morvan and Pilatus on lead vocals, but its release was canceled when Pilatus was found dead of an accidental overdose. Morvan would later release his own solo album, Love Revolution, in 2003.

No other details have yet been revealed about the Milli Vanilli movie, such as possible casting information or how soon Ratner is planning to start production. This news comes to us from Deadline.