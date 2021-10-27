Screen Media Films and the man himself, are sharing the trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, the upcoming documentary of the music legend. Brian Wilson took to Instagram to share with his fans, captioning it with, "Very excited to share the trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Watch in theaters and On Demand November 19."

Of course, devoted Brian Wilson fans who have been captivated by his music and life story of loss and triumph, couldn't help but get emotional upon seeing their reclusive legend gently speak about his life. One fan gushes, "Wowww, just that one clip, had me captivated. You just can't get enough of Brian once he's gotten into your heart. A day without him is like a day without sunshine, truly. Counting the days till the release.......... ????"

Another joins in, "literally so excited i started screaming and almost cried, i can't wait to see this ????[heart emoji]..." One offered baked goods. "If I could bake cookies for anyone, it would be Brian Wilson! You are a treasure Brian!!! Thank you for sharing your gift with us, all these years."

They also announced a new album dropping, saying, "October marks 55 years since "Good Vibrations" was released and became The Beach Boys first #1 in the UK and third #1 in the US. Here's Brian take on his 1966 classic, from his upcoming album, At My Piano, due November 19. Listen to the latest track, "Good Vibrations," on all streaming platforms now - link in Bio."

You see the music legends, including Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Taylor Hawkins and more, lining up to share what Brian WIlson's life and music meant to them. As the interviewer tools both of them around Wilson's old haunts, his hometown of Hawthorne, Paradise Cove, where the photo session took place for the Beach Boys' first album, the musician, in his soft-spoken way, oscillates between reminiscing and circumventing depending on the location and the story behind it.

Full disclosure, I have been forever changed by the music since my ears were blessed with a cassette tapes recorded for me of 'Smiley Smile' and 'Pet Sounds' when I was in the 7th grade. I was familiar with and enjoyed The Beach Boys bubble-surf sound like everyone else, but these albums changed everything for me. Music to come would be measured by these albums for years to years. For people who knew the classics like 'Little Deuce Coupe' or 'Be True to Your School,' it was nearly impossible for them to understand why the word genius was used over and over as I described Brian Wilson.

If they were willing, I'd sit them down, fasten the headphones over their ears, and put the needle on the record. I didn't need to listen, I took joy from the looks on their faces and the sway of their bodies as they melted into the sounds. Now one of my favorite and easiest ways to share, especially if we're not next to the hi-fi, is to listen to the a cappella versions on YouTube. Along with arranging all of the multiple instruments, the vocal harmonies and arrangements from Wilson are on a level of their own.

Do yourself a solid and check out Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road in theaters and On Demand November 19. Then go re-watch Paul Dano and John Cusack kill it in Love & Mercy.