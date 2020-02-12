Universal is cooking up a Bride of Frankenstein reboot with Amy Pascal on board to produce. The studio has had the movie on the backburner for quite some time now. So far, there are not many details about the project available, but the studio is looking for Pascal to do something different with the upcoming reboot. Pascal has yet to comment on the matter. As for who could star in the movie, insiders have claimed for years that Angelina Jolie wants to take on the role.

Angelina Jolie reportedly will only star in Bride of Frankenstein if the right creative team is in place. Amy Pascal and Jolie both found themselves in the massive 2014 Sony hack, where the actress was brought up in an unflattering light. It remains to be seen if Jolie would want to work with Pascal at this time, but we will find out soon enough.

Amy Pascal has moved on from Sony and is over at Universal now. The studio is aiming to make a Bride of Frankenstein movie that is completely different from what horror fans have known for decades. They are currently doing the same thing with The Invisible Man. Universal had this to say about Pascal handling the upcoming project.

"Amy expressed interest in being involved with Bride of Frankenstein, and just as the studio has done with numerous other filmmakers, we empowered her to explore a new vision for the Universal monster character and come back with a new and inventive take. Nothing has been solidified in an official capacity."

It has also been reported that A Quiet Place director John Krasinski toyed with the idea of making Bride of Frankenstein last year. However, nothing obviously came out of his original ideas. Amy Pascal reportedly wants screenwriter David Koepp to write the screenplay. He worked on the defunct Dark Universe version originally. Keopp previously described his version of the story as a "liberation tale, about a female monster created for companionship who has quite the opposite in mind." It's not clear if this is the story that will be represented in the upcoming reboot. Sam Raimi was also reportedly in talks to direct, but that has all changed, thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Amy Pascal and Universal could end up making a pretty big hit with Bride of Frankenstein, if they can nail down the right people in front of and behind the camera. The studio has high hopes for The Invisible Man, which stars Elisabeth Moss and hits theaters later this month. As for updates on Bride of Frankenstein, we'll just have to wait and see what Pascal and Universal decide to do. After the Dark Universe hit the skids, it looks like the studio is finally able to move forward with their Monster movies. Variety was the first to report on the Bride of Frankenstein news.