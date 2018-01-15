Is Universal's Bride of Frankenstein on a path to resurrection? That certainly appears to be the case. Last October, we reported that director Bill Condon's remake of the classic monster movie was delayed indefinitely. The remake was already in pre-production, but the crew were told to pack up shop and head home. Universal's Dark Universe, which optimistically would have seen their classic monster franchises come together in a cinematic universe, was viewed as more or less dead in the water. But now we have news that Bride of Frankenstein may be gearing up for production after all. There may still be hope.

According to a new report, Universal has assembled a brand new production team for Bride of Frankenstein, meaning that they're serious about getting this movie going. There's no telling when they'll actually start filming, but it looks like the studio isn't ready to scrap this thing just yet. Reportedly, cinematographer Tobias A. Schliessler, who worked with Bill Condon on Beauty and The Beast, production designer Sarah Greenwood, who also worked on Beauty and the Beast as well as Darkest Hour, composer Carter Burwell (True Grit), and costume designer Jacqueline Durran, also of Beauty and the Beast Fame, but also know for her work on Atonement, have all signed on for the production.

That's not only a talented team, but one that is very comfortable with the movie's director. And, not for nothing, but Beauty and the Beast was the highest-grossing movie of 2017. As for the cast, Javier Bardem is attached as the male lead. However, Angelina Jolie, who was supposed to play the titular role in Bride of Frankenstein, has since moved on to do Maleficent 2, which is reportedly shooting in April. It's said that Universal is hoping for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to replace her, but that has yet to be confirmed and she's quite busy herself these days.

The Mummy was supposed to kick off this grand Dark Universe plan last year, but the movie arrived with a thud. It was absolutely trashed by critics and bombed at the box office in North America. However, it did do well overseas, ultimately bringing in $409 million worldwide. Still, it wasn't the start that Universal was hoping for and forced them to rethink their strategy.

Can an accomplished director like Bill Condon get the Dark Universe back on track with a remake of a beloved classic? We shall see. Bride of Frankenstein was originally supposed to be released on February 14, 2019. There's no way that's happening now. However, even though Omega Underground doesn't have any new production dates, it's still possible we could see this thing in theaters next year. We'll be sure to keep you updated as new details on the project are made available.